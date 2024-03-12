Badminton
All England Open Live: Sindhu reaches next round; Srikanth, Prannoy in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Follow us Live for all the action from the first round of All England Open 2024 in Birmingham, England on Tuesday.
All England Open Live: Top Indian shuttlers to kick start their campaign at the prestigious All England Open Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham, England on Tuesday.
Pv Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap will be in action at the women singles category while HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will lead the men singles department.
Kidambi Srikanth has the toughest match of the day against the world no.1 and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the round of 32.
Stay tuned for updates:
Live Updates
- 12 March 2024 11:15 AM GMT
PV Sindhu moves to round of 16
PV Sindhu progressed to the next round after a walkover from Yvonne Li.
Score: PV Sindhu (21-10r) Yvonne Li
- 12 March 2024 11:10 AM GMT
Sindhu comfortably took the first game after Li pushes a high return behind the back line
Game-1: PV Sindhu 21-10 Yvonne Li
- 12 March 2024 11:08 AM GMT
A classy drop shot on net from Sindhu
Game-1: PV Sindhu 17-9 Yvonne Li
- 12 March 2024 11:07 AM GMT
Li hits a down the line smash out wide, trailing big
Game-1: PV Sindhu 14-7 Yvonne Li
- 12 March 2024 11:05 AM GMT
Sindhu goes into mid-game with a good lead
Game-1: PV Sindhu 11-7 Yvonne Li
- 12 March 2024 11:03 AM GMT
A charging net shot from Li hits Sindhu
Game-1: PV Sindhu 9-6 Yvonne Li
- 12 March 2024 11:02 AM GMT
A straight body smash from PV to maintain thar 2 point lead
Game-1: PV Sindhu 7-5 Yvonne Li
- 12 March 2024 11:00 AM GMT
Sindhu started the first game with a lead after few drop shots on back
Game-1: PV Sindhu 4-2 Yvonne Li