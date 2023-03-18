Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
All England Open LIVE Semifinal: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand's semifinal clash at the All England Open 2023.
The only surviving Indians at the prestigious All England Badminton Open - Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, take the court for their women's doubles semifinal today.
Having made it to their second consecutive semifinal at the All England, can the world number 17 pair go one step further this time?
Live Updates
2023-03-18 08:15:08
- 18 March 2023 8:16 AM GMT
Gooood Afternoooon!
The Indian women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly take the court for their All England Badminton Open semifinal today. Can they become the first-ever Indian doubles finalist in the tournament today?
