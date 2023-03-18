Log In
Badminton

All England Open LIVE Semifinal: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand's semifinal clash at the All England Open 2023.

Treesa Jolly Gayatri Gopichand All England Badminton
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (Screengrab/BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 March 2023 9:04 AM GMT

The only surviving Indians at the prestigious All England Badminton Open - Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, take the court for their women's doubles semifinal today.

Having made it to their second consecutive semifinal at the All England, can the world number 17 pair go one step further this time?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-03-18 08:15:08
Badminton All England Badminton Open 
