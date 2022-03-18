All England Open 2022: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly pull off massive upset and enter semifinals - WATCH

It's the season of debutants to shine as Indian women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly pulled off a stunning upset as they saw off World No. 2 pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan in the quarter-finals of the All England Open 2022, 14-21, 22-20, 21-15.

Entering the BWF Super 1000 tournament as complete underdogs, the World No. 56 pair has shown great spunk throughout and maturity as well as they recorded their career's biggest win so far.

Learning to hold their own against some of the very bests of the game, both Gayatri and Treesa played some solid badminton, responding with good reflexes and defensive skills and ensuring the errors are kept minimum, en route to notching a stunning victory in a three-set thriller.

A HUGE upset in the quarter finals!!



The young pair of Jolly & Pullela come from a set down to WIN against the world number 2s 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳



A HUGE upset in the quarter finals!!

The young pair of Jolly & Pullela come from a set down to WIN against the world number 2s

Look at that reaction!

It's been a while since India has shone in the women's doubles and it is particularly inspiring to see how Gayatri, 19 and Treesa, 18 stepped up against the World No. 2 and World Championships silver medallist pair from Korea, forcing them into errors repeatedly.

The Indians are now into the semi-finals of the All England Open and will lock horns with the Chinese pair of Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu next.

