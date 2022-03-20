CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

All England Open 2022 Finals LIVE: Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

In a bid to make history, Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen will clash with World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in the finals of the All England Open 2022. Follow LIVE!

Lakshya Sen will take on Viktor Axelsen in the finals of the All England Open 2022
X
Lakshya Sen (right) will take on Viktor Axelsen in the finals of the All England Open 2022 (Source: BWF/All England Open Instagram)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-20T20:27:29+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the Finals of the All England Open 2022!

In a bid to end a 21-year title drought at the All England Open, India's Lakshya Sen will have to take on World No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion, Viktor Axelsen in an assuredly, fierce battle for the BWF Super 1000 crown.

Lakshya Sen, on an invincible streak currently, will take heart from having defeated Axelsen last week at the German Open 2022 semi-finals while the Dane will be looking for revenge against the 20-year-old threatening to deny him the title, in his fourth-straight final at Birmingham.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Lakshya Sen Badminton Bai All England Badminton Open 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X