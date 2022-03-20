Badminton
All England Open 2022 Finals LIVE: Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog
In a bid to make history, Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen will clash with World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in the finals of the All England Open 2022. Follow LIVE!
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the Finals of the All England Open 2022!
In a bid to end a 21-year title drought at the All England Open, India's Lakshya Sen will have to take on World No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion, Viktor Axelsen in an assuredly, fierce battle for the BWF Super 1000 crown.
Lakshya Sen, on an invincible streak currently, will take heart from having defeated Axelsen last week at the German Open 2022 semi-finals while the Dane will be looking for revenge against the 20-year-old threatening to deny him the title, in his fourth-straight final at Birmingham.
- 20 March 2022 2:44 PM GMT
Now for some flashback? Here's what happened when Lakshya met Axelsen last!
Lakshya Sen crossed paths with World No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen last week at the German Open 2022 in the semi-finals clash and my god, was that a thriller that had us biting at our nails non-stop!
Can't wait for today after watching this and hoping for a repeat? COUNT US IN TOO!
- 20 March 2022 2:41 PM GMT
Meanwhile, Viktor Axelsen, the World No. 1 played another stunner too in the semis!
Viktor Axelsen, into his fourth-straight All England Open final today, played a classic against Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen, the fourth-seeded player at the tournament and what a show was that!
- 20 March 2022 2:39 PM GMT
Lakshya Sen pulled off a (you guessed it!) sensational performance in the semi-finals!
Lakshya, all of 20, has been on a giant-killing spree and yesterday was just another day at the office for the giant-slayer as he took out Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, the defending champion in a brutal three-set encounter that was jaw-dropping for its entirety!
Relive the memories?
- 20 March 2022 2:35 PM GMT
Hello, hello! Can't keep calm - join us and welcome to FINALS day!
If you can't get enough of the badminton action at the All England Open 2022, that makes it the two of us!
We can barely keep calm seeing Lakshya Sen into a third straight BWF tournament final - India Open, German Open and now All England and the amount of history at stake right now is making us grow tizzy with excitement!
Just over an hour to go now before Lakshya Sen clashes with Viktor Axelsen for the Men's Singles crown at Arena Birmingham!