All England Open 2022 Finals LIVE: Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the Finals of the All England Open 2022!

In a bid to end a 21-year title drought at the All England Open, India's Lakshya Sen will have to take on World No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion, Viktor Axelsen in an assuredly, fierce battle for the BWF Super 1000 crown.

Lakshya Sen, on an invincible streak currently, will take heart from having defeated Axelsen last week at the German Open 2022 semi-finals while the Dane will be looking for revenge against the 20-year-old threatening to deny him the title, in his fourth-straight final at Birmingham.

Follow all badminton updates live: