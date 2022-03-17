Badminton
All England Open 2022, Day 2 LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Antonsen, Saina vs Yamaguchi — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
With quarter-final spots up for grabs, PV Sindhu & Co. will have to put their best foot forward to keep their campaign at the All England Open alive. Follow all badminton action live.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 2 of the All England Open 2022!
Indian shuttlers got off to a bittersweet start at the All England Open, having to face some hard losses. Other than PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and the pairs of Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, all others crashed out of the BWF Super 1000 tournament.
Eyeing quarter-final berths, the remaining Indian contingent will hope to keep their campaign at the All England Open live and remain on the quest to end the 21-year title drought at Birmingham.
Follow all badminton updates live here:
Live Updates
- 17 March 2022 1:47 PM GMT
And Lakshya is super quick with his hands now!
Lakshya looks well into rhythm here and is attacking with a barrage of smashes now. Antonsen is a little on the backfoot. Sen needs to keep the lead!
- 17 March 2022 1:35 PM GMT
This game has been all about challenges but Lakshya Sen wins it 21-16!
Lakshya Sen is being super clever with his shot placements and it is really impressive now. He takes the first game 21-16 after another dramatic line call challenge from Antonsen!
Game 2 will be more pressure, for sure!
- 17 March 2022 1:32 PM GMT
Couple of errors coming from Sen now but he still leads
Sen is using stealth as opposed to strength here but Antonsen is piling the pressure and Lakshya's returns fall wide.
Come on, Sen!
- 17 March 2022 1:27 PM GMT
Saina Nehwal loses!
It was so close yet so far for her as she could not sustain her fightback against her Japanese opponent. Despite claiming the lead for the first time at 17-16, Akane sealed the match with 5 consecutive points at the end.
- 17 March 2022 1:26 PM GMT
Sen has the momentum here and is sticking to cross-court defensive shots!
Very mature from Lakshya Sen as he has a dominant 14-9 lead in the opening game against Antonsen!
- 17 March 2022 1:24 PM GMT
Lakshya Sen keeps his nose ahead now, leads 11-9 in the mid-game break!
Antonsen is having difficulty with the lengths of Lakshya's shots but Lakshya can't complain. He has the lead at 11-9! Let's go!
- 17 March 2022 1:23 PM GMT
Saina Nehwal takes the lead!
This came out of nowhere but the Indian is on course to claim a brilliant victory.