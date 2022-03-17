All England Open 2022, Day 2 LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Antonsen, Saina vs Yamaguchi — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 2 of the All England Open 2022!

Indian shuttlers got off to a bittersweet start at the All England Open, having to face some hard losses. Other than PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and the pairs of Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, all others crashed out of the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

Eyeing quarter-final berths, the remaining Indian contingent will hope to keep their campaign at the All England Open live and remain on the quest to end the 21-year title drought at Birmingham.

