CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

All England Open 2022, Day 2 LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Antonsen, Saina vs Yamaguchi — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

With quarter-final spots up for grabs, PV Sindhu & Co. will have to put their best foot forward to keep their campaign at the All England Open alive. Follow all badminton action live.

Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will eye quarter-finals at All England Open 2022
X

Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will eye quarter-finals at All England Open 2022

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-17T19:17:49+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 2 of the All England Open 2022!

Indian shuttlers got off to a bittersweet start at the All England Open, having to face some hard losses. Other than PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and the pairs of Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, all others crashed out of the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

Eyeing quarter-final berths, the remaining Indian contingent will hope to keep their campaign at the All England Open live and remain on the quest to end the 21-year title drought at Birmingham.

Follow all badminton updates live here:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton All England Badminton Open Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Lakshya Sen Saina Nehwal 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X