Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
All England Badminton LIVE: Lakshya, Prannoy feature on Day 1- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the All England Badminton Open Championships 2023.
Indian shuttlers are back in action as the prestigious All England Badminton Open 2023 starts today in Birmingham.
Leading the Indian challenge, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will feature on the first day of competition in the men's singles category.
While HS Prannoy will take on Tzu Wei Wang of Taiwan, Lakshya Sen will face fifth-seeded Chou Tien Chen.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-03-14 09:14:14
- 14 March 2023 9:23 AM GMT
2022 silver medalist Lakshya Sen faces big hurdle.
Silver medalist from 2022, Lakshya Sen will face Chou Tien Chen in the first round.
Lakshya lost to Viktor Axelsen in the finals last year.
- 14 March 2023 9:17 AM GMT
On Day 1 top two Indian shuttlers feature.
HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will feature on the first day of All England.
Next Story