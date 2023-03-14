Log In
Badminton

All England Badminton LIVE: Lakshya, Prannoy feature on Day 1- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the All England Badminton Open Championships 2023.

Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will face each other tomorrow in Denmark Open 2022.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 March 2023 9:56 AM GMT

Indian shuttlers are back in action as the prestigious All England Badminton Open 2023 starts today in Birmingham.

Leading the Indian challenge, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will feature on the first day of competition in the men's singles category.

While HS Prannoy will take on Tzu Wei Wang of Taiwan, Lakshya Sen will face fifth-seeded Chou Tien Chen.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-03-14 09:14:14
Badminton Badminton World Federation Lakshya Sen HS Prannoy All England Badminton Open 
