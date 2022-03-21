After All England silver, Lakshya Sen to skip Swiss Open 2022

With two extremely taxing and physically gruelling weeks capped off featuring the German Open 2022 and the All England Open 2022, Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen has decided to not compete at the Swiss Open 2022, which is due to begin from 22nd March.

Bringing two silvers with runners-up finishes from both the tournaments he participated in, Lakshya Sen's giant-killing spree has taken a toll on his body and therefore, the 20-year-old and his team has taken the decision to not play the Swiss Open Super 300 that will take place in Basel, according to ESPN reports.

Lakshya Sen in last 5 tournaments!



BWF World Tour Finals: SF🥉

BWF World Championships: SF🥉

India Open: Winner🥇

German Open: Runner-Up🥈

All England Open: Runner-Up🥈



Onwards and upwards!👊

(📸: Getty)#Badminton 🏸| #AllEnglandOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/ioM8juwxyT — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 20, 2022

So far, Lakshya Sen has been on a phenomenal run since the fag end of the last year. In 2022 itself, the boy from Almora bagged the India Open Super 500 crown and then followed it up with two silver medal wins from the German Open Super 300 and the prestigious All England Open Super 1000 tournament.



En route to reaching the finals of the last two tournaments, Lakshya slew as many as three top 5 players - Anthony Ginting, Viktor Axelsen and Anders Antonsen, and took out the defending champion of the All England Open, Lee Zii Jia, to mark his arrival on the senior tour for good.

Lakshya Sen will be coming back to Bangalore now to rest and recuperate before the badminton swing shifts back to Asia with the Korea Open Super 500 starting from 5th April 2022.