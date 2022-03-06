Log In
Badminton: Aditi Bhatt wins Slovak Open 2022

Aditi Bhatt defeated her opponent 19-21, 21-10, 25-23 in a match that lasted 52 minutes.

Aditi Bhatt (Source: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 6 March 2022 10:50 AM GMT

The young Indian shuttler, Aditi Bhatt has clinched the Slovak Open 2022 Women's Singles title with a hard-fought win over Chinese Taipei's Wen Chi Hsu. The 18-year-old defeated her opponent 19-21, 21-10, 25-23 in a match that lasted 52 minutes.

Having reached the final without having dropped a single game, Bhatt started off the match slowly and eventually surrendered the first game 19-21. With the title on the line, the Indian fought back in a stunning fashion as Chi Hsu started making errors to clinch the second game rather easily at 21-10.


With the match being pushed into a decider, both the players came out all guns blazing and were unwilling to give up. The contest kept swinging like a pendulum before Aditi Bhatt held her nerves to clinch the title.


