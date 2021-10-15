Has Aditi Bhatt done enough to be termed the future of Indian badminton?

If you have been following the UBER Cup closely, the trend that would be noticeable was that India fielded a relatively younger squad this year round. One amongst the youth prospects was Aditi Bhatt who won 2 out of the 4 matches played in the tournament. At the age of 18, she is a prospect to consider for the future and was one of India's brightest stars at this years event.

Career Statistics As per the BWF website, Aditi Bhatt has played a total of 27 singles matches. She has won 17 of them while losing the other 10. Her doubles career has similar statistics where she has played 23 matches, winning 17 and losing the other 6. Despite being just 18, she has been consistently ranked in the higher rungs of the BWF world badminton ranks. Her career high doubles rank was 9 with 9870 points and career high singles rank stands at 10 with 8795 points.

International Tournaments Aditi's first international tournament was the Asia U17 and U15 Championships in 2017. She took part in the U15 mixed doubles match but lost in the first round. In the 2018 BWF World Junior Championships, she partnered Tanisha Crasto and reached the round of 16 in the women's doubles event after winning two matches. The duo partnered again at the U17 Asia Championships and reached the quarterfinals in the women's doubles events. In the singles event, Aditi Bhatt lost out in the semi final after having a phenomenal run of 4 straight victories. Luck did not favour her even in the Yonex Sunrise India Open as she lost out in the round of 16. In 2019, Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Crasto won their first tournament. At the doubles event in the Bulgarian Junior International Championships, the reached the final and beat their Turkish opponents in a 3 set game. The duo won another tournament at the Dubai Junior International Series when they beat their Indian counterparts in the final.

UBER Cup Performance

Aditi Bhatt performed extremely well over the course of the past week. She began the cup campaign with a win over a Ania Setien of Spain by a score of 21-16, 21-14. The match against Scotland saw Aditi beat Rachel Sugden by 21-14, 21-8. Both these performances were a testament of her future capabilities. In the next match, she lost to a much higher ranked Olympian namely Busanan Ongbamrungphan despite beating her in the second set.