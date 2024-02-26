Aakarshi Kashyap wins Uganda International Challenge Women's singles

Indian badminton star Aakarshi Kashyap showcased her prowess on the court by securing victory in the women's singles final at the Uganda International Challenge on Monday. In a thrilling match against fellow Indian player Shruti Mundada, Aakarshi emerged victorious with a scoreline of 25-23, 21-18 after an intense battle lasting 48 minutes.

The clash between Kashyap and Mundada was a gripping affair, with Shruti putting up a strong fight in both sets.

Top seed Aakarshi Kashyap stormed into final after defeating Rosy Oktavia Pancasari (🇫🇷) in womens singles category at UGANDA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE 2024. #Badminton pic.twitter.com/XPeduzGwSL — Sport in a nutshell (@Shuvo10976159) February 24, 2024

On the men's side, it was a different outcome for Indian shuttler Raghu Mariswamy, who faced a tough challenge from Vietnam's Le Duc Phat. Mariswamy fought hard but was unable to overcome Phat's skill, with the Vietnamese player emerging victorious with a scoreline of 21-18, 21-14 in the men's final.



In the men's doubles category, the Indian duo of Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila secured a decisive victory over Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan from the United States. Arjun and Dhruv dominated the match, claiming victory with a score of 21-14, 21-13 in just 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles final, the Indian pair of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath faced off against the Australian duo of Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville. The match was a closely contested battle, lasting over one hour and seven minutes. In the end, it was Satish and Aadya who emerged victorious with a hard-fought win of 22-20, 18-21, 21-19.