3 athletes named in Forbes India 30 under 30 list 2023

Three athletes - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Avinash Sable, were named in Forbes India's 30 under 30 list for 2023.

Well into their tenth year, the 2023 Forbes India 30 under 30 list includes eminent personalities across 21 different categories.

The @ForbesIndia '30 Under 30' young achievers' list is out, and it has three names from the world of Indian sports✊



☑️Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

☑️Chirag Shetty

☑️Avinash Sable



Way to go boys! 👏



(📸: Forbes India)





The badminton men's doubles pair of Satwik/Chirag enjoyed an exceptional season in 2022. Apart from winning the gold medal in 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, they won the French Open as well.

The duo was also a vital part of India's historic Thomas Cup winning campaign and scaled to their career best world rank of 5 before the end of the year.

Avinash Sable, on the other hand, ended Kenya's podium sweep domination in Men's 3000m Steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games, clinching the silver medal in Birimingham.

In the process he became the first non-Kenyan since 1994 to win a medal in Men's Steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games.