2025 Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag return to the big stage –Preview

The celebrated men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are scheduled to return to action with the 2025 Singapore Open Super 750 tournament starting on Tuesday.

The duo will lead a star-studded Indian challenge with HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu also in fray.

The former world no 1 Indian pair dropped out of the top-20 world rankings for the first time in six years and are now ranked 25th in the world, according to the BWF World Rankings last week.

They last played at the All England Championships in March and have been away owing to health issues. They even pulled out of the Sudirman Cup due to Satwik’s poor health.

Returning to full fitness, the Indian duo will open campaign against Malaysia’s Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal.

In the men’s singles, HS Prannoy, 2023 World Championships bronze-medallist, and Lakshya Sen will be expected to put up a decent show.

Prannoy will begin his campaign against Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke while Lakshya Sen, still recovering from a heart-breaking loss in the Paris Olympics semifinal, faces Lin Chun-Yi. Sen has had a disappointing start to the season with four first-round exits so far.

Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George are other Indians in action.

Sindhu leads women's challenge

In women’s singles, seven players will be in action. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will face Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in the first round. Sindhu, too, has had a rough patch, having faced early defeats this season.

Anmol Kharb takes on former Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China, while Aakarshi Kashyap will be up against third seed Han Yue.

Malvika Bansod faces Thailand's Supanida Katethong and Rakshita Ramraj square off against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun.

Anupama Upadhaya plays Chinese Taipei’s Sung Shuo Yun, while Unnati Hooda will face second seed Wang Zhiyi, the Malaysia Masters champion.

In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, seeded eighth, will play Chinese Taipei's Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun.

The Mixed doubles pairs of Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto and Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will also be in action.

Draw

Men's Singles: Priyanshu Rajawat vs Kodai Naraoka (7); Kiran George vs China’s Hong Yang Weng; HS Prannoy vs Rasmus Gemke; Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi.

Women's singles: Anmol Kharab vs Chen Yu Fei (5); PV Sindhu vs Wen Yu Zhang; Aakarshi Kashyap vs Yue Han (3); Rakshitha Ramraj vs Kim Ga Eun; Malvika Bansod vs Supanida Katethong (8); Anupama Upadhyaya vs Sung Shuo Yun; Unnati Hooda vs Wang Zhi Yi (2).

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Malaysia’s Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal.

Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (8) vs Chinese Taipei's Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun; Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi vs Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee (3).

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs China’s Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi; Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh vs Japan's Yuichi Shimagami and Sayaka Hobara; Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika vs USA’s Chen Zhi Yi and Francesca Corbett.

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2025 Singapore Open Super 750 on the BWF's YouTube channel.