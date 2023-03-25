2023 Sudirman Cup: India handed a tough draw

India has been handed a tough draw in the 2023 Sudirman Cup. They have been drawn in Group C of the prestigious tournament alongside the likes of Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, and Australia.

A total of 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format with the top two teams in each groups advancing to the quarterfinals.

The Sudirman Cup is an international mixed team badminton tournament held by the BWF and is held biannually. India has never won this competition, nor have they reached the final ever.



The 2023 Sudirman Cup will be held from 14th to 21st May in Suzhou, China.

2023 Sudirman Cup Groups:

Group A: China, Denmark, Singapore, Egypt

Group B: Indonesia, Thailand, Germany, Canada

Group C: Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, India, Australia

Group D: Japan, Korea, France, England

More to follow