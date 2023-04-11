Badminton
2023 Badminton Asia C'ship: Tough draws for Indian shuttlers
Indian shuttlers, on Monday, were handed a tough draw at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championship to be held from 25th April in Dubai.
The continental event will see a total of seven Indian singles players and eight doubles pairs from the country competing for the top prize.
The young Lakshya Sen will start his campaign with a clash against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, while the likes of Malvik Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap will face Akane Yamaguchi and Ratchanok Intanon respectively in their first round clash.
The other Indians in action at the tournament include PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Laskhya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and others.
Check out the complete draw of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships here:
Men’s Singles
Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew
Kidambi Srikkanth vs Adnan Ebrahim
HS Prannoy vs Pyae Naing
Women’s Singles
Malvika Bansod vs Akane Yamaguchi
Aakarshi Kashyap vs Ratchanok Intanon
PV Sindhu vs Chi Shu
Saina Nehwal vs Qualifier
Men’s Doubles
MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Ong Yew Sin / Teo Ee Yi
Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Tan Kiang Meng / Tan Wee Kiong
Qualifiers
PS Ravikrishna / Sankar Prasad Udhaykumar (Group B)
Women’s Doubles
Main Draw
Ashwini Bhat / Shika Gautam vs Trias Puspitasari / Allessya Rose
Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand vs Tria Mayasari / Ribka Sugiarto
Qualifiers
Ashna Roy / Haritha Manazhiyil (Group A)
Simran Singhi / Ritika Thaker (Group B)