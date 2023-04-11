2023 Badminton Asia C'ship: Tough draws for Indian shuttlers

Indian shuttlers, on Monday, were handed a tough draw at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championship to be held from 25th April in Dubai.

The continental event will see a total of seven Indian singles players and eight doubles pairs from the country competing for the top prize.

The young Lakshya Sen will start his campaign with a clash against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, while the likes of Malvik Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap will face Akane Yamaguchi and Ratchanok Intanon respectively in their first round clash.

The other Indians in action at the tournament include PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Laskhya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and others.

Check out the complete draw of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships here:

Men’s Singles Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew Kidambi Srikkanth vs Adnan Ebrahim HS Prannoy vs Pyae Naing Women’s Singles Malvika Bansod vs Akane Yamaguchi Aakarshi Kashyap vs Ratchanok Intanon PV Sindhu vs Chi Shu Saina Nehwal vs Qualifier Men’s Doubles MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Ong Yew Sin / Teo Ee Yi Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Tan Kiang Meng / Tan Wee Kiong Qualifiers PS Ravikrishna / Sankar Prasad Udhaykumar (Group B) Women’s Doubles Main Draw Ashwini Bhat / Shika Gautam vs Trias Puspitasari / Allessya Rose Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand vs Tria Mayasari / Ribka Sugiarto Qualifiers Ashna Roy / Haritha Manazhiyil (Group A) Simran Singhi / Ritika Thaker (Group B)







