Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

2023 Badminton Asia C'ship: Tough draws for Indian shuttlers

Indian shuttlers, on Monday, were handed a tough draw at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championship to be held from 25th April in Dubai.

2023 Badminton Asia Cship: Tough draws for Indian shuttlers
X

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 11 April 2023 9:11 AM GMT

Indian shuttlers, on Monday, were handed a tough draw at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championship to be held from 25th April in Dubai.

The continental event will see a total of seven Indian singles players and eight doubles pairs from the country competing for the top prize.

The young Lakshya Sen will start his campaign with a clash against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, while the likes of Malvik Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap will face Akane Yamaguchi and Ratchanok Intanon respectively in their first round clash.

The other Indians in action at the tournament include PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Laskhya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and others.

Check out the complete draw of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships here:

Men’s Singles

Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew

Kidambi Srikkanth vs Adnan Ebrahim

HS Prannoy vs Pyae Naing

Women’s Singles

Malvika Bansod vs Akane Yamaguchi

Aakarshi Kashyap vs Ratchanok Intanon

PV Sindhu vs Chi Shu

Saina Nehwal vs Qualifier

Men’s Doubles

MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Ong Yew Sin / Teo Ee Yi

Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Tan Kiang Meng / Tan Wee Kiong

Qualifiers

PS Ravikrishna / Sankar Prasad Udhaykumar (Group B)

Women’s Doubles

Main Draw

Ashwini Bhat / Shika Gautam vs Trias Puspitasari / Allessya Rose

Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand vs Tria Mayasari / Ribka Sugiarto

Qualifiers

Ashna Roy / Haritha Manazhiyil (Group A)

Simran Singhi / Ritika Thaker (Group B)



Badminton Lakshya Sen Saina Nehwal PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth HS Prannoy 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X