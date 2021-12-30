Hugo Boumous becomes the first ISL player to feature in FIFA Ultimate Team — Team of the Week

ATK Mohun Bagan star, Hugo Boumous, becomes the first footballer from Indian Super League (ISL) to feature in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team - Team of the Week. The French midfielder, who has played a significant role in ATK Mohun Bagan's journey so far in the ISL, has been placed in the Team Of The Week 15 (TOTW 15).



FIFA Ultimate Team has maintained its position as arguably the most popular game mode in the hugely successful virtual football series which was originally added to the game back in 2009. It has a new set of boosted cards now that Team of the Week 15 has been released.



