Hugo Boumous becomes the first ISL player to feature in FIFA Ultimate Team — Team of the Week
ATK Mohun Bagan star, Hugo Boumous, becomes the first footballer from Indian Super League (ISL) to feature in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team - Team of the Week. The French midfielder, who has played a significant role in ATK Mohun Bagan's journey so far in the ISL, has been placed in the Team Of The Week 15 (TOTW 15).
FIFA Ultimate Team has maintained its position as arguably the most popular game mode in the hugely successful virtual football series which was originally added to the game back in 2009. It has a new set of boosted cards now that Team of the Week 15 has been released.
The Team of the Week card are made based on a player's real-life football performance. This week, the highest-rated item belongs to Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema. The 91 rated central forward has a great set of stats otherwise, including a strong shooting of 89 and dribbling of 90.
Boumous, who has scored five goals so far in this season, including a brace against NorthEast United FC in the ISL fixture last week, has been provided an updated card of 78, with a pace of 87, shooting of 73, passing of 76, dribbling of 83, defense of 47 and physicality of 76.