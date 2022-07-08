ATK Mohun Bagan
ATK Mohun Bagan signs goalkeeper Vishal Kaith
The Kolkata-based side has announced the signing of the 25-year-old goalie Vishal Kaith for the upcoming ISL season.
After reaching the end of his contract with Chennaiyin FC, Vishal Kaith has joined Juan Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan. The goalie comes in as a part of a spending spree as the club continues to recruit players to strengthen for the upcoming 2022-23 ISL season.
While a solid presence between the sticks, Kaith had a disappointing season along with Chennaiyin FC in the 2021-22 campaign. Not only did he finish 8th in the league, many-a-times he played second fiddle to Debjit Majumdar.
In nine appearances, Vishal Kaith conceded 14 goals, while only keeping a clean sheet twice. However, ATKMB's No.1, Amrinder Singh, was having his own set of problems during last season.
Singh was conceding a lot of unnecessary goals, 26 in 20 games to be precise. While he managed to keep five clean sheets, his 2021-22 season will certainly be blemished by dismal performances in ATKMB's 5-1 defeat to Mumbai City FC and 3-3 stalemate against Bengaluru FC.
Perhaps Singh's unpredictability made the club sign Kaith, but the side has been playing revolving doors with their goalkeepers for a couple of seasons now. The last time they had a competitive and reliable custodian was when Arindam Bhattacharya won the Golden Glove with the side back in 2021. Bhattacharya later joined rivals East Bengal.
It will be interesting to see whether Amrinder Singh, who is a seasoned Indian International player, puts on the gloves to lead the team from the back, or will newcomer Vishal Kaith replace him as the team's new No.1.