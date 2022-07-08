ATK Mohun Bagan signs goalkeeper Vishal Kaith

After reaching the end of his contract with Chennaiyin FC, Vishal Kaith has joined Juan Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan. The goalie comes in as a part of a spending spree as the club continues to recruit players to strengthen for the upcoming 2022-23 ISL season.

While a solid presence between the sticks, Kaith had a disappointing season along with Chennaiyin FC in the 2021-22 campaign. Not only did he finish 8th in the league, many-a-times he played second fiddle to Debjit Majumdar.

