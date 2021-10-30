ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan files appeal in CAS regarding Nongdamba Naorem's case

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan has filed an appeal against the decision of the AIFF Players' Status committee regarding Nongdamba Naorem's transfer in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Switzerland as The Bridge can confirm.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined ATK Mohun Bagan last season when Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan entered into an agreement where Noarem would join the Mariners on a loan deal until the end of the season and Subha Ghosh would join Blasters on a multi-year, permanent contract in the January transfer window. But things took a wrong turn after Naorem was found to be carrying a ligament injury. Prompting the Mariner's think tank to claim the cancellation of the transfer move.









Earlier in March this year the AIFF Player's Status committee rejected ATK Mohun Bagan's claim of the transfer agreement between them and Kerala be void. As the committee stated it was the obligation of the Kolkata side to do the necessary medical test of the footballer, a rule that is mentioned in FIFA regulations. They also averred that the contract between the two parties was totally valid as per the jurisprudence of CAS and FIFA.

Nongdamba Naorem has now joined FC Goa ahead of the new season. But the case has now gone more than what the fans expected. As the Green and Maroons have filed an appeal to the CAS as they were unhappy with the AIFF's verdict. Looking at the current situation it seems ATK Mohun Bagan is quite confident on their side regarding the null and void of the contract as they hope to get a favorable verdict from the CAS.



