AFC Cup 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Club Maziya Match Preview

A comfortable victory in the first game against Bengaluru FC have made ATK Mohun Bagan firm favorites to go through from Group D of the AFC Cup. The Mariners face Club Maziya of the Maldives in their next match. and a win here will almost secure the top spot and qualifications to the knockout stages.

Here is how the table looks like now after the first round of games.



.@atkmohunbaganfc sit atop the #AFCCup2021 Group D Standings after a dominant debut match 👏



Take a look at how the rest of the teams did in their opening matches 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/xcEvYS0zjE — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) August 19, 2021

The match against the Maldives side won't be easy, as they were the same team that knocked out Bengaluru FC last year. Maziya FC are in the middle of the season and is in the zone of playing in competitions. The performance by the Mariners against Bengaluru did not make it look like that the club was playing their first match after March 2021. The Mariners were very comfortable with the ball, and players like Hugo Boumous, Amrinder Singh, and Deepak Tangri all looked in the groove, and never looked shaky in their debut match.

You can watch the highlights of the match against Bengaluru here.

Antonio Lopez Habas made sure that all the players get some game time, he brought on players like Liston Colaco, SK Sahil and Bidyanda Singh, when the result was secured so that all of them get those minutes, and be ready for the next game. A victory against Maziya will take the team on six points, one step close to the knockout rounds.

When and Where to watch the AFC Cup in India?

The Star Sports Network will be telecasting all the matches of the group stage of the AFC Cup on their channels. The matches will also be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP. The matches kick-off at 9:30 PM onwards on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar VIP.