Athletics
Zurich Diamond League: Neeraj finishes 2nd, Murali Sreeshankar 5th- HIGHLIGHTS
Neeraj Chopra recorded a best throw of 85.71m to finish second while Murali Sreeshankar finished fifth with 7.99m jump in Zurich Diamond League.
Recently crowned World Champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Zurich Diamond League along with long jumper Murali Sreeshankar on Thursday night.
Murali Sreeshankar will be in a familiar field of World Champion Miltiadis Tentoglou and Swiss jumper Simon Ehammer while Neeraj Chopra will be against the likes of Jakub Vadljech, Julian Weber, and Andersen Peters.
Long Jump: 11:54 pm IST.
Javelin Throw: 12:12 pm IST.
Live Updates
- 31 Aug 2023 8:15 PM GMT
That will all from us tonight!
We will be back soon with more Athletics action as Avinash Sable, Praveen Chitravel, and Abdulla will be in action.
- 31 Aug 2023 7:53 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra finishes at second place.
THAT IS CLOSE! As close as it gets for Neeraj Chopra, he finishes on second with a 85.71m in his last attempt and misses the top spot by 15 cms.
Jakub Vadlejch wins Zurich Diamond League with 85.86m.
- 31 Aug 2023 7:43 PM GMT
Three best throwers have the last throw.
Vadlejch, Chopra and Weber with one last throw in attempt to win the Diamond League.
- 31 Aug 2023 7:39 PM GMT
A foul throw for Chopra.
Neeraj Chopra records a foul throw in the fifth attempt but has done enough to earn his last throw.
- 31 Aug 2023 7:26 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra roars back with a 85.22m throw.
A big throw from Neeraj Chopra and he roars back to the second position!
- 31 Aug 2023 7:22 PM GMT
Vadlejch and Weber cross 85m mark.
The competition gets tough Julian Weber throws 85.04m and he is trumped by Jakub Vadlejch who throws 85.86m.
- 31 Aug 2023 7:20 PM GMT
Murali Sreeshankar finishes with a best jump of 7.99m.
Sreeshankar hovered around the 8m mark but he needed to cross it. Nevertheless, A good performance from the Indian after a disappointing World Championships.
- 31 Aug 2023 7:16 PM GMT
7.93m for Sreeshankar in his fifth attempt.
The Indian jumper is still placed in third with a 7.93m jump and he has been hovering around that 8m.