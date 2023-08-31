Asian Games
Athletics

Zurich Diamond League: Neeraj finishes 2nd, Murali Sreeshankar 5th- HIGHLIGHTS

Neeraj Chopra recorded a best throw of 85.71m to finish second while Murali Sreeshankar finished fifth with 7.99m jump in Zurich Diamond League.

X

Murali Sreeshankar and Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Zurich Diamond League.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 31 Aug 2023 8:15 PM GMT

Recently crowned World Champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Zurich Diamond League along with long jumper Murali Sreeshankar on Thursday night.

Murali Sreeshankar will be in a familiar field of World Champion Miltiadis Tentoglou and Swiss jumper Simon Ehammer while Neeraj Chopra will be against the likes of Jakub Vadljech, Julian Weber, and Andersen Peters.

Long Jump: 11:54 pm IST.

Javelin Throw: 12:12 pm IST.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-08-31 17:28:49
AthleticsJavelin ThrowLong JumpNeeraj ChopraM Sreeshankar
