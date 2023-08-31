Zurich Diamond League: Neeraj finishes 2nd, Murali Sreeshankar 5th- HIGHLIGHTS

Recently crowned World Champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Zurich Diamond League along with long jumper Murali Sreeshankar on Thursday night.

Murali Sreeshankar will be in a familiar field of World Champion Miltiadis Tentoglou and Swiss jumper Simon Ehammer while Neeraj Chopra will be against the likes of Jakub Vadljech, Julian Weber, and Andersen Peters.

Long Jump: 11:54 pm IST.

Javelin Throw: 12:12 pm IST.

