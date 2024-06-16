BRICS Games 2024: Yunish Shah clinches bronze medal in men's 1500m

Indian athletes added two medals to the BRICS Games medal tally as Yunish Shah in men’s 1500m and the pairing of Karamjit Singh and Kulwinder Singh in men’s double Sculls event secured bronze medal in Kazan, Russia, on Saturday.

Yunish Shah's performance in the 1500m was particularly noteworthy as he managed to clinch this bronze medal in a competitive field, showcasing his dedication and training. He clocked an impressive timing of 3:46.60s.

Similarly, the rowing duo of Karamjit and Kulwinder demonstrated remarkable teamwork and endurance in the men’s double sculls final, earning India it's third bronze medal at these BRICS Games.

In the preliminary round, they posted an impressive time of 6:59.3 seconds to finish on the top of their heat. They followed it up with a bronze medal winning performance in the event's final.

Earlier, Indian women's table tennis team won the country's first medal at the event with their bronze medal winning performance.

Medal alert: #BRICS Games 2024 🇷🇺#Athletics I #Rowing



India's Yoonus clinches #Bronze🥉in the Men's 1500m event.



Meanwhile, Karamjit Singh & Kulwinder Singh grab the 3⃣rd #Bronze🥉for 🇮🇳 in Men's Double Sculls.



The ongoing 2024 BRICS Games are being held in Kazan, Russia, from 12 to 23 June 2024. It is an international multi-sport event organized annually by countries in the BRICS economic association.



This year, it is taking place in Kazan as part of Russia's 2024 BRICS chairmanship. The tradition of holding sports events in the BRICS chair country began in 2016, with the first football tournament held in India.

By 2017-2018, the BRICS countries had expanded the games to include three sports. Notably, in 2021, under India’s Chairmanship, the BRICS Games were aligned with the Khelo India Games, showcasing a unique blend of international and national sporting events.

This event in Kazan featured the sports like, athletics, swimming, boxing, gymnastics and rowing. This highlighted the diverse athletic talents of the participating countries.