Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks 37-year-old women's high jump world record

History was made at the Paris Diamond League 2024 as Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh shattered the women's high jump world record with a phenomenal jump of 2.10 metres on her first attempt at the Charlety Stadium on Sunday.

This feat dethroned Stefka Kostadinova of Bulgaria's long-standing record of 2.09 meters set 37 years ago in Rome in 1987.

WORLD RECORD



Yaroslava Mahuchikh flies to a 2.10m world record in the high jump



Subject to the usual ratification procedures

Kipyegon rewrites 1,500m world record

Less than an hour later, Kenyan middle-distance runner Faith Kipyegon rewrote the record books in the 1,500m race.



Kipyegon stormed past Australia's Jess Hull and Britain's Laura Muir to finish in a record-breaking time of 3:49.04s, improving her own previous world record.

Faith Kipyegon breaks her own 1500m world record to finish off the Paris Diamond League in historic style



3:49.04



Subject to the usual ratification procedures

Earlier in the competition, Mahuchikh made headlines by clearing 2.07m, setting a new personal best and establishing a Ukrainian national record.



Fueled by this momentum, she decided to raise the bar to 2.10m, a height that had been never scaled before. This bold move of her paid off, as she cleared the height with ease on her first attempt.

This record-breaking performance boosted Mahuchikh's prospects of winning an Olympic gold medal in Paris, bringing hope to her war-torn country.

From the Indian perspective, Sahana Kumari holds the women's national high jump record with a jump of 1.92 meters, achieved at the 2012 National Inter-State Championships in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, KM Deeksha holds the national record in the women's 1,500 meters, clocking an impressive time of 4:04.78s at the Sound Running Track Festival in Los Angeles, surpassing the previous record held by Harmilan Bains since 2021.

While India's high jump record has remained unchallenged for over a decade, India's athletes continue to push boundaries in their respective fields.