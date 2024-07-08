Athletics
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks 37-year-old women's high jump world record
Mahuchikh's feat dethroned Stefka Kostadinova's long-standing record of 2.09 metres set in Rome in 1987.
History was made at the Paris Diamond League 2024 as Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh shattered the women's high jump world record with a phenomenal jump of 2.10 metres on her first attempt at the Charlety Stadium on Sunday.
This feat dethroned Stefka Kostadinova of Bulgaria's long-standing record of 2.09 meters set 37 years ago in Rome in 1987.
Kipyegon rewrites 1,500m world record
Less than an hour later, Kenyan middle-distance runner Faith Kipyegon rewrote the record books in the 1,500m race.
Kipyegon stormed past Australia's Jess Hull and Britain's Laura Muir to finish in a record-breaking time of 3:49.04s, improving her own previous world record.
Earlier in the competition, Mahuchikh made headlines by clearing 2.07m, setting a new personal best and establishing a Ukrainian national record.
Fueled by this momentum, she decided to raise the bar to 2.10m, a height that had been never scaled before. This bold move of her paid off, as she cleared the height with ease on her first attempt.
This record-breaking performance boosted Mahuchikh's prospects of winning an Olympic gold medal in Paris, bringing hope to her war-torn country.
From the Indian perspective, Sahana Kumari holds the women's national high jump record with a jump of 1.92 meters, achieved at the 2012 National Inter-State Championships in Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, KM Deeksha holds the national record in the women's 1,500 meters, clocking an impressive time of 4:04.78s at the Sound Running Track Festival in Los Angeles, surpassing the previous record held by Harmilan Bains since 2021.
While India's high jump record has remained unchallenged for over a decade, India's athletes continue to push boundaries in their respective fields.