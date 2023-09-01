Xiamen Diamond League: Avinash Sable, Praveen Chithravel in action- Where to watch

Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable and triple jumpers Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker will be participating in the Xiamen Diamond League on Saturday.

Coming on the back of a disappointing campaign in the World Championships, the Indian athletes will be eyeing the qualification for the Diamond League finals in Eugene.

It is the 12th Diamond League meeting of the season and one of the last chances for athletes to earn points in their bid to qualify for the series final in Eugene on September 16-17th.

Steeplechase Saturday! 🔥 #TeamIIS athlete @avinash3000m will look to light his lane up at the #XiamenDL, where the National Record holder will be in action in the 3000m Steeplechase event. #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/e0MmlEJiHh — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) September 1, 2023

World Champion Neeraj Chopra and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar booked their berth for the Diamond League finals after finishing second and fifth in the Zurich Diamond League, respectively.

We're off to the ports in China! ⚓#TeamIIS athletes Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker will be in action in the Men's Triple Jump event at the #XiamenDL 🇨🇳 on Saturday.



Let's do this, then! 🔥#CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pnYMq64j50 — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) September 1, 2023

Avinash Sable endured a shocking exit in the heats of the 3000m steeplechase while Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker failed to qualify for the final of the Triple Jump at the World Championships in Budapest.

When will Indian athletes be in action at the Xiamen Diamond League?

Men's triple jump and 3000m steeplechase events will take place at 5:14 PM IST and 5:37 PM IST, respectively.

Where to watch/livestream the Xiamen Diamond League?

Xiamen Diamond League will be telecasted on Sports18 and live-streamed on Jio Cinema.