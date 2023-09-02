Athletics
Xiamen DL LIVE: Avinash Sable qualifies for 2023 Diamond League final - Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Xiamen Diamond League. Avinash Sable has booked his DL Final berth. India's triple jumpers Praveen Chithravel and Abdullah Aboobacker are also in action.
Three Indians will be in action at the Xiamen Diamond League with Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase) eyeing a Diamond League finals berth in Eugene.
Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel will be in action in the Triple Jump and they have a slim chance of making it to the final as they are ranked 11th and need to break into the top 6.
Timings of event:
Men's Triple Jump: 5:14 PM IST
3000m Steeplechase: 5:37 PM IST
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 2 Sep 2023 12:40 PM GMT
Praveen and Abdulla finish at 5th and 6th.
Praveen Chithravel records a best jump of 16.42m and Abdulla records a best jump of 16.21m to finish at fifth and sixth position.
- 2 Sep 2023 12:29 PM GMT
Chithravel with a 16.14m jump.
A sub-par jump from the Indian and he has one more jump left to get a shot at the top three.
- 2 Sep 2023 12:25 PM GMT
Meanwhile, Praveen and Abdulla are ranked 5th and 6th.
Praveen has recorded a best jump of 16.42m while Abdulla has 16.21m and they will have two more jumps.
- 2 Sep 2023 12:21 PM GMT
Avinash Sable finishes fifth.
A superb race in last two laps from Avinash Sable and he finishes fifth with a timing of 8:16.27.
- 2 Sep 2023 12:01 PM GMT
Praveen improves on his jump!
Praveen crosses 16.27m and he is placed 5th at the moment
- 2 Sep 2023 11:51 AM GMT
Praveen with a 15m jump.
A jump of 15.91m for the Indian jumper and he is ranked third at the moment.
- 2 Sep 2023 11:25 AM GMT
A tight field for both Indian jumpers.
Either of Praveen Chithravel or Abudall Aboobacker needs to finish in top three to have a shot at the Diamond League finals!