Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Xiamen DL LIVE: Avinash Sable qualifies for 2023 Diamond League final - Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Xiamen Diamond League. Avinash Sable has booked his DL Final berth. India's triple jumpers Praveen Chithravel and Abdullah Aboobacker are also in action.

Xiamen DL LIVE: Avinash Sable qualifies for 2023 Diamond League final - Scores, Updates, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2 Sep 2023 12:40 PM GMT

Three Indians will be in action at the Xiamen Diamond League with Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase) eyeing a Diamond League finals berth in Eugene.

Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel will be in action in the Triple Jump and they have a slim chance of making it to the final as they are ranked 11th and need to break into the top 6.

Timings of event:

Men's Triple Jump: 5:14 PM IST

3000m Steeplechase: 5:37 PM IST

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-09-02 11:18:20
>Load More
AthleticsAvinash Sable
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X