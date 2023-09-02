Xiamen DL LIVE: Avinash Sable qualifies for 2023 Diamond League final - Scores, Updates, Blog

Three Indians will be in action at the Xiamen Diamond League with Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase) eyeing a Diamond League finals berth in Eugene.

Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel will be in action in the Triple Jump and they have a slim chance of making it to the final as they are ranked 11th and need to break into the top 6.

Timings of event:



Men's Triple Jump: 5:14 PM IST

3000m Steeplechase: 5:37 PM IST

