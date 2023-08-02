'Worst athlete in history': Somalian sprinter's 'record slow finish' leads to corruption probe

A Somalian sprinter has come into international attention for all the wrong reasons after finishing a 100m lap in 21 seconds, double the time of the gold medallist, at the ongoing World University Games in Chengdu, China.

The woman, identified as 20-year-old Nasra Abukar Ali from Somalia, put forward an abysmal performance to earn massive trolling on social media. She has been called the 'worst athlete in history' and there have been claims that she set the 'record for the slowest finish' in the history of the competition.

Provavelmente a pior atleta de sempre em competições internacionais. Foi nos Jogos Universitários em Pequim 🇨🇳. A atleta da Somália 🇸🇴, Nasra Abukar Ali, claramente fora de forma, terminou a competição de 100m com uma marca de 21s. Nasra é sobrinha do presidente da Federação. https://t.co/vcTqDdI5pp — Pierrot le Fou 🤡🤖 (@janelaberta_AO) August 2, 2023

The woman's story, however, is unlike the feel-good story of Eric Moussambani from the 2000 Olympics. There have been some allegations that the she was sent to the University Games because she is the niece of an official in the Somalian athletics federation.

Journalist Elham Garaad, who shared the clip of the event on Twitter, accused the Somalian authorities of nepotism. "That's the niece of the President of the Somali Athletics Federation. What you expecting? Nepotism; we have good athletes in Somalia but when it comes to (money emojis) is a different story," she tweeted.



Somalia's Ministry of Sports Minister, Mohamed Barre, has pledged to investigate the selection process which led to Abukar getting the nod.

Somalia's Ministry of Sports Minister Mohamed Barre pledged to hold those responsible for what he termed as the "misrepresentation and embarrassment" of the country. The controversy intensified amid allegations of favouritism involving Abukar's potential familial connection to… pic.twitter.com/WxXjWWeVQW — Somalia Live Update (@HassanIstiila) August 2, 2023

Reacting to the incident, he said it was "misrepresentation and embarrassment" for Somalia.