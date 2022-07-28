World Athletics U-20 Championships 2022: List of Indian athletes who have qualified

The World Athletics website has announced the entry list of all the countries set to take part in the upcoming World Athletics U-20 Championships in California. A 37-athlete team from India can be seen as per the website's list.

The U-20 Championships is a good platform for these budding athletes to break into the athletics circuit and make a name for themselves. Till date, only four athletes from the country have been able to get a podium finish at the junior worlds. This list includes Neeraj Chopra, who won India their first gold in the competition, Hima Das, who won gold in 2018, Seema Punia with a silver, and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon with a bronze.

More recently, the Miced relay team comprising Priya Mohan, Kapil, Summy, and Barath Sridhar gave India their first relay medal at the event with their bronze last year. All of them will be taking part this time too, hoping to better their finish.

The Indian youngsters will be hoping for a good showing, similar to the one that their seniors had in Oregon, and look to get home the country's third gold at the event.

Men's Squad:

Suraj Alagar Raja (4 x 400m Relay)

Graceson Amalda (110m Hurdles)

Babubhai Barjod (10 km Race walk)

Lalu Bhoi (Long Jump)

Chandrashakhar (Long Jump)

Rihan Choudhary (4 x 400m Relay)

Kapil (4 x 400m Relay)

Aryan Kashyapa (400m Hurdles)

Aman Khokhar (100m)

Hardeep Kumar (400m Hurdles, 4 x 400m Relay)

Vivek Kumar (Javelin Throw)

Krishik Manjunatha (110m Hurdles)

Deepak Rohilla (4 x 400m Relay)

Sanyam Sanjay (Shot Put- 6 kg)

Sawan (Shot Put- 6 kg)

Pradeep Senthilkumar (800m)

Barath Sridhar (400m, 4 x 400m Relay)

Selva Thirumaran (Triple Jump)

Arjun Waskale (800m, 1500m)

Rohitkumar Yadav (10 km Race walk)

Women's Squad: