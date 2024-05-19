Olympics Begin In
World Para Athletics C'ships: Nishad Kumar Wins Silver in Men's High Jump T47

Nishad Kumar won silver in Men's High Jump T47 at the World Para Athletics Championships, while Ravi Rongali secured a 2024 Paris Paralympics quota in Men's Shotput F40 with a 9.75m throw.

Nishad Kumar (Photo credit: TOI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 May 2024 10:28 AM GMT

Nishad Kumar clinched India's first medal at the World Para Athletics Championships by securing a silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event, on Sunday. Kumar's stellar performance saw him clearing a height of 1.99 meters, marking a significant milestone for Indian para athletics on the global stage.

He made his Paralympic debut for India at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where he claimed a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 category with a new Asian record of 2.06 meters. In the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, he went on to win a gold medal in the men's high jump T47.

Adding to the country's accolades, Ravi Rongali ensured a spot for India in the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympics. Competing in the Men's Shotput F40 category, Rongali delivered a notable throw of 9.75 meters, which earned him a sixth-place finish in the event. This performance was sufficient to secure the coveted Paralympics quota for India.

Rongali, hailing from Visakhapatnam, has been a consistent performer, previously bagging a silver medal at the Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China. His accomplishments continue to inspire and uplift the spirit of para-athletes across the nation.

Athletics federation of IndiaPara AthleticsOlympic QuotaTokyo Paralympics
