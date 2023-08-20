World Athletics C'ships: Sarvesh Kushare, Santhosh Kumar disappoint on Day 2

Indian athletes continued their disappointing show at the ongoing World Athletics Championships as Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (400m hurdles) and Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump) crashed out of their qualification round on Sunday.

Asian Athletics silver medalist Sarvesh Kushare failed to clear 2.25m in three attempts and finished 11th in his qualification group and 20th overall. The criteria for direct qualification were 2.30m or 12 best performers from both qualification groups.

In 400m hurdles, Santhosh Kumar finished in heat number three with a timing of 50.46 seconds finishing seventh. He failed to qualify as the top four finishers from each of the five heats and the other four fastest athletes made the cut for the semifinals.

Out of the 27 Indian athletes in the World Championships, 11 athletes have either failed to qualify or performed poorly in their respective events.

🗣️ "Cleared 2.30m in practice, but it's elusive in competition," reveals Sarvesh Kushare post 2.25m miss at #WorldAthleticsChampionships2023.



🌎 Sarvesh's debut at worlds; ranks 23rd globally, clinching entry.



🥈 Recently secured the Asian Athletics Championships silver,… pic.twitter.com/Cr3rymoMQD — nnis (@nnis_sports) August 20, 2023

On the first day of the competition, India registered a disastrous day with national record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable failing to qualify for the final round after finishing a disappointing seventh in his heat race in a shocking result.



In the men's 20km race walk final also Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, and Paramjeet Singh had disappointing finishes of 47th, 28th, and 35th respectively.

19-year-old Shaili Singh failed to qualify in the women's long jump as she registered the best jump of 6.40m while 6.80m was the distance required for direct qualification.

The only bright spot was Ajay Kumar Saroj, who ran his personal best of 3 minutes 38.24 seconds in men's 1500m heats but that was not enough to qualify for the semifinals, while none of the three Indians in the men's triple jump -- Praveen Chithravel, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker -- made it to the final round.

Next Indians in action will be Jyothi Yarraji and Krishan Kumar who will feature in women's 100m hurdles heat and men's 800m heat respectively on 22nd August.