World Athletics C'ships: Jyothi Yarraji fails to qualify for semis

Star hurdler and national record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji failed to qualify for the semifinals of the World Athletics Championships as she finished seventh in her heat in yet another disappointing performance for India here on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old clocked a timing of 13.05 seconds to finish seventh in heat number four that consisted of Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

The first four finishers in each of the five heats and the four other fastest athletes (24 in total) qualified for the semifinals. The last semifinals qualifier clocked 12.92s.

With her sub-13 second runs in 2023, Jyothi was expected to qualify for the semifinals but the hurdler failed to cross the first hurdle on her World Championships debut.

In the 800m heat, Krishan Kumar clocked 1:50.36 to finish seventh and failed to qualify for the further rounds. His timing was much below 1:45.88 which is his season best and personal best.



With two more athletes failing to qualify for the further rounds, 13 out of 27 Indian athletes in Budapest are out of contention. It has been a disappointing campaign for the Indian contingent so far.

Tomorrow will be an important day for the Indian contingent as multiple Indian athletes will be in action.

Annu Rani will feature in the qualification round of the Women's javelin throw while Parul Chaudhary will look to qualify for the finals in the women's 3000m steeplechase.

One of India's biggest hope in the World Athletics Championships, Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar will be in action for the qualification of men's long jump final.