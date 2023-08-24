World Athletics Championships 2023: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th- HIGHLIGHTS

The disappointment for the Indian athletes continued as national record holder Jeswin Aldrin recorded one legal jump of 7.77m to finish 11th in the final of the men's long jump at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

After qualifying as the last qualifier with a jump of 8.00m in the qualification, Jeswin had two foul jumps before he jumped a sub-par 7.77m failing to reach the top 8.

