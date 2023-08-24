Athletics
World Athletics Championships 2023: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th- HIGHLIGHTS
National record holder Jeswin Aldrin finished 11th in final of men's long jump at World Athletics Championships 2023.
The disappointment for the Indian athletes continued as national record holder Jeswin Aldrin recorded one legal jump of 7.77m to finish 11th in the final of the men's long jump at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
After qualifying as the last qualifier with a jump of 8.00m in the qualification, Jeswin had two foul jumps before he jumped a sub-par 7.77m failing to reach the top 8.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 24 Aug 2023 6:34 PM GMT
- 24 Aug 2023 6:24 PM GMT
That will be end for India's campaign.
Jeswin Aldrin jumps 7.77m in his last attempt and he is out of the competition as he fails to make it to the top 8.
- 24 Aug 2023 6:03 PM GMT
Another foul from Jeswin Aldrin.
The Indian is struggling to get off the mark now and he has one last chance to do it now. He has fouled in first two chances.
- 24 Aug 2023 5:52 PM GMT
We have five more than 8m jumps.
Jeswin needs to pull his socks as five jumpers have already registered more than 8m jump.
- 24 Aug 2023 5:42 PM GMT
First jump is foul for Jeswin.
Not an ideal start for the Indian jumper as he fouls in the first jump. He will need to get a good distance in next two jumps to ensure that he gets last three attempts.
- 24 Aug 2023 5:30 PM GMT
'Halwa' makes a long journey | Exclusive from Jeswin Aldrin's village
In school, Jeswin was nicknamed 'Halwa' for his family ties with the recipe of the famous muscoth halwa. A sweet made of coconut milk and cashew nut, Jeswin's great-grandfather Joseph Abraham learned the recipe in Sri Lanka.
READ | From Mudalur to World's elite: Jeswin Aldrin takes the big leap
- 24 Aug 2023 5:27 PM GMT
We will be underway in five minutes.
You can catch the live action on Jio Cinema and if you miss it there, we got you covered.
- 24 Aug 2023 5:27 PM GMT
Jeswin Aldrin will eye history!
Indian long jumper Jeswin Aldrin will be among 12 jumpers eyeing the podium. With an 8m jump in qualification, Jeswin scampered his way to the finals.
He will look to improve today.