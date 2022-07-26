World Records broken at the 2022 World Athletics Championships

The 2022 World Athletics Championships concluded on Sunday, with India registering their best-ever show in the biannual event. Neeraj Chopra ended the nation's 19-year medal drought bagging a silver medal in men's javelin throw.

Here, we take a look at the World Records set in Eugene, Oregon.

Armand Duplantis - Men's Pole Vault

Armand 'Modo' Duplantis further established his name as the greatest pole vaulter the world has ever seen by improving his own world record during the Men's Pole Vault Final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

The 20-year-old leapt a best of 6.21m to be crowned the World Champion, going past his own 6.20m. What makes the Swede's feat even more astounding is the fact that the silver medal went to American Chris Nilsen for a mere 5.94m.

Sydney McLaughlin - Women's 400m Hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin became the first woman in history to run 400m hurdles under sub-51 seconds in the final of the World Championships. The American clocked 50.68s going past her own world record of 51.41s set in the US Championships earlier this year.

Tobi Amusan - Women's 100m Hurdles

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan ran a sensational 12.12s in the heat of Women's 100m Hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championships to set a new article. The 25-year-old yet again broke the world record with a timing of 12.06s in the final, but the wind reading stood at +2.5m/s making it ineligible for world record.







