2022 World Athletics Championships: Eldhose Paul becomes first Indian to qualify for triple jump final

Eldhose Paul, on Friday, became the first Indian triple jumper to reach the World Athletics Championships final. The 25-year-old registered a best of 16.68m to qualify for the final in the 12th and the final position.

Eldhose started with a jump of mere 16.12m in his first attempt, before improving it to 16.68m in his second. His second jump took him to 10th position in the overall standings for a brief before he was pushed down to 12th.

Eldhose Paul makes it to the finals 🔥



Eldhose manages 16.34m in his final attempt but it doesn't matter as he finishes 12th overall and becomes the last athlete to qualify!#Athletics | #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/T3QL0YCWD7 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 22, 2022





The Kerala-lad, however, was assured of a berth in the final before his final attempt as Germany's Max Heb failed to improve his best of 16.64m. Eldhose gave it his all in the final attempt and walked away with 16.34m.

The other Indians in action in triple jump - Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker had disappointing outings at the Hayward Field. Both Chitravel and Aboobacker had better Personal and Season Best than Eldhose Paul, but failed to deliver when it mattered.

While Chitravel leapt 16.49m to finish 17th, Aboobacker finished 19th with 16.45m.