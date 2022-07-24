Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 9 LIVE - Eldhose Paul in triple jump final, Neeraj Chopra in javelin final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 9 of the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
It has been 19 years since India last won a medal at the World Athletics Championship and today could well be the end of that drought. Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Javelin Throw Final along with Rohit Yadav for company.
But, just prior to that the first Indian triple jumper in World Championships final Eldhose Paul too will be in action.
Schedule Day 9
6:10am - Men's 4x400m Relay HEAT - India
6:30am - Men's Triple Jump FINAL - Eldhose Paul
7:05am - Javelin Throw FINAL - Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav
Live Updates
- 24 July 2022 12:49 AM GMT
Indian team finishes 6th in the heat with a time of 03:07:29 and out of the contention in final.
The quartet of Indian runners tried their best but this was not their best as they have recorded better timings than this in past.
