2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 9 LIVE - Eldhose Paul in triple jump final, Neeraj Chopra in javelin final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

It has been 19 years since India last won a medal at the World Athletics Championship and today could well be the end of that drought. Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Javelin Throw Final along with Rohit Yadav for company.

But, just prior to that the first Indian triple jumper in World Championships final Eldhose Paul too will be in action.

Schedule Day 9

6:10am - Men's 4x400m Relay HEAT - India

6:30am - Men's Triple Jump FINAL - Eldhose Paul

7:05am - Javelin Throw FINAL - Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav