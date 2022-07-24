CWG Begin In
Athletics

2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 9 LIVE - Eldhose Paul in triple jump final, Neeraj Chopra in javelin final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 9 of the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw National Record
Neeraj Chopra (Source: Wanda Diamond League)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-24T06:47:05+05:30

It has been 19 years since India last won a medal at the World Athletics Championship and today could well be the end of that drought. Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Javelin Throw Final along with Rohit Yadav for company.

But, just prior to that the first Indian triple jumper in World Championships final Eldhose Paul too will be in action.

Schedule Day 9

6:10am - Men's 4x400m Relay HEAT - India

6:30am - Men's Triple Jump FINAL - Eldhose Paul

7:05am - Javelin Throw FINAL - Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav

Live Updates

Athletics World Athletics Championships Athletics federation of India Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra 
