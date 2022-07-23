CWG Begin In
Athletics

2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 8 LIVE- Annu Rani fights for the podium- Live Updates, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 8 of the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Annu Rani will be competing in the Heats of Women
X

Annu Rani will be competing in the Heats of Women's Javelin Throw [Source: Olympics]

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-23T06:00:24+05:30

Annu Rani will be fighting for the podium in a competition which is termed the open field at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Among the finalists, Annu Rani's season best of 63.82m is the fourth best.

With a real shot at glory, can she create history?

Stay tuned for the latest updates!

2022 World Athletics Championships Day 8 Schedule

06:50 am IST - Women's Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani

Athletics Athletics federation of India World Athletics Championships Javelin Throw Annu Rani 
