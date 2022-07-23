Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 8 LIVE- Annu Rani fights for the podium- Live Updates, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 8 of the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
Annu Rani will be fighting for the podium in a competition which is termed the open field at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
Among the finalists, Annu Rani's season best of 63.82m is the fourth best.
With a real shot at glory, can she create history?
Stay tuned for the latest updates!
2022 World Athletics Championships Day 8 Schedule
06:50 am IST - Women's Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani
