2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 8 LIVE- Annu Rani fights for the podium- Live Updates, Scores, Blog

Annu Rani will be fighting for the podium in a competition which is termed the open field at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Among the finalists, Annu Rani's season best of 63.82m is the fourth best.

With a real shot at glory, can she create history?

2022 World Athletics Championships Day 8 Schedule

06:50 am IST - Women's Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani