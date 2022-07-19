Athletics
2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 4 LIVE - Avinash Sable finishes 11th in Final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 4 of the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
It is the Day 4 of the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships and we have a solitary Indian in action. Avinash Sable will fight for the podium in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final in Oregon.
Will the 27-year-old manage to clinch a historic second medal for India at the World Championships?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 19 July 2022 2:53 AM GMT
India's best ever finish in Steeplechase at World Championships
He might not have earned a podium, but Avinash Sable has surely created history by registering India's best-ever finish in Men's 3000m Steeplechase at the World Championships.
Click here for complete report.
- 19 July 2022 2:35 AM GMT
El Bakkali crowned World Champion!
Soufiane El Bakkali, the Olympic Champion, is crowned the World Champion as well. The Moroccan clocks 8:25.13 and is followed by Lamecha Girma and Conseslus Kipruto.
- 19 July 2022 2:34 AM GMT
Sable clocks 8:31.75
A ridiculously slow race overall and Sable clocks 8:31.75 - this is slower than what he had during the 2019 edition in Doha.
- 19 July 2022 2:33 AM GMT
SABLE COMES HOME 11th!
That's the end of the race and Avinash Sable comes home 11th. A improvement from his 13th placed finish in 2019.
- 19 July 2022 2:31 AM GMT
400m Remaining
400m left in the race and Sable is up to 12th. A lot to do in the final lap for the Indian.
- 19 July 2022 2:28 AM GMT
Sable down to 14th
3 laps and 1200m to go and Avinash Sable is now down to 14th. Needs to up his pace does the Indian.
- 19 July 2022 2:25 AM GMT
Sable 12th after 700m
Avinash Sable is 12th after 700m. He is within touching distance of the leader though.
- 19 July 2022 2:23 AM GMT
Avinash starts slowly
Unlike the heats, this time Avinash Sable is happy trailing and doesn't want to set the pace.