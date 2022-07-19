2022 World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable finishes 11th in 3000m Steeplechase Final

Avinash Sable, on Tuesday, finished 11th in the final of Men's 3000m at the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships. The 27-year-old clocked 8:31.75 to finish the race.

Unlike the heat where Sable took an early lead and played the role of a pacemaker, the 27-year-old was happy to hang behind and let others take the charge in the final right from the start.

The Maharashtra lad was 9th after the first 400m, but dropped down to 12th and then 14th as the race progressed. A late dash in the final 700m of the race propelled Avinash Sable 11th across the line — the best-ever finish by an Indian steeplechaser at the World Championships.

It was a rather slow run in the final as the Olympic Champion and race winner from Morocco Soufiane El Bakkali clocked 8:25.13 to be crowned the champion. This is way slower than Sable's personal best of 8:12.48 recorded earlier this year.

Lamecha Girma finished second at 8:26.01 while Kenyan Conseslus Kipruto took bronze at 8:27.01.

This was Avinash Sable's second consecutive 3000m Steeplechase Final at the World Championships. He had finished 13th in the 2019 edition in Doha, clocking 8:21.37 — a timing which would have given him gold today at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.