World Athletics C'ships: Avinash, Shaili, Triple jumpers disappoint on Day 1

The trio of Indian triple jumpers Praveen Chithravel, Eldhose Paul, and Abdulla Aboobacker ended the disappointing first day of the World Athletics Championships as they failed to qualify for the final of the Triple Jump in Budapest on Saturday.

The qualification standard was set at 17.15m or the best twelve performers go through to the final. Abdulla came the closest as he finished 15th with a jump of 16.61m while Praveen Chithravel finished 20th with his best jump of 16.38m.

Eldhose Paul failed to cross the 16m mark and only managed a best jump of 15.59m finishing at the 29th position.

In the 1500m heat, Asian Champion Ajay Kumar Saroj recorded a personal best of 3:38.24 but failed to qualify for the final after finishing 13th in the heat.

The start of the first day was not ideal for Indian fans as Avinash Sable failed to qualify for the finals of the 3000m Steeplechase after he finished seventh in his heat with a timing of 8:22.24.

This is the first time that Sable has failed to qualify for the finals in World Championships after three appearances. He finished 11th in Eugene last year and 13th in the 2019 edition in Doha.

National record holder Sable started brilliantly and also lead the race at the same time. A tumble in the last water hurdle proved fatal for the runner from Maharashtra.

Only the top five finishers in the three heats make it to the final round. Sable was expected to at least make it to the final, if not win a medal.

Long Jump prodigy, Shaili Singh failed to qualify for the finals as she finished 14th out of 18 competing athletes in the Group B qualification round with a best effort of 6.40m.

The 19-year-old finished at 24th spot overall in the combined result of the two qualification groups as athletes clearing 6.80m earned a direct qualification.

National record holder Akashdeep Singh was disappointing as he finished last (47th place) in the men's 20km race walk while Vikash Singh finished 28th and Paramjit Singh finished 35th.

Akashdeep was 12 minutes behind his national record as he finished the race in 1 hour 31 minutes 12 seconds while he holds the national record with a timing of 1:19:55.

Sarvesh Anil Kushare and Santhosh Kumar Tamilasaran will take part in High Jump and 400m hurdles qualification respectively tomorrow.