2022 World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable qualifies for second consecutive 3000m Steeplechase final

Ace Indian athlete Avinash Sable, on Saturday, qualified for his second consecutive final of Men's 3000m Steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships. The 27-year-old clocked 8:18.75 in Heat 3 to earn an automatic qualification to the final.

Sable started off well and played the role of the pacemaker early on and was the race leader after the first 1000m. The armyman then slowed down a bit and fell as back as the sixth position with just over 400m to go in the race.

Just when it looked like it could be another heartbreak for India, Sable stepped up with the late dash he is known for and crossed the finishing line third behind Amare and Evan Jager to book himself an automatic slot in the World Championships Final.

Avinash Sable is through to the finals of Men's 3000m Steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships.



He finished third in Heat 3 with a timing of 8:18:75 and becomes the first Indian steeplechaser to reach World Championships final.





In the process, Sable also qualified for his second consecutive World Championships Final. He had finished 13th overall in 2019 World Championships Final in Doha.