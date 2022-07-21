2022 World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani qualifies for Women's Javelin Throw Final

Javelin Thrower Annu Rani, on Thursday, qualified for her second consecutive World Athletics Championships final. The 29-year-old achieved the feat after finishing eighth overall in the qualification round with a best of 59.60m.

Annu Rani did not have the ideal of starts to her 2022 World Championships campaign, fouling her first attempt. The Meerut girl could only manage a meager 55.35m in her second attempt and was placed 21st overall after all the throwers were done with the second round.

With the pressure firmly on her to break into the top 12 and make it to the final, Annu Rani came up with her best of 59.60m in her final attempt to make it through in eighth position overall. She was placed 5th in her Group B.

Annu Rani qualifies for the women's javelin throw finals at 8th position overall at the World Athletics Championships with a throw of 59.60m in her 3rd attempt. 🇮🇳



This will be her 2nd consecutive finals appearance





A total of three athletes - Haruka Kitaguchi, Shiying Liu and Liveta Jasiunaite, earned automatic qualification by breaking the set standard of 62.50m.

This will now be Annu Rani's second consecutive World Athletics Championships Final having made it in the 2019 edition in Doha too. She had then finished eighth in the final with a best of 61.62m.

Parul Chaudhary exits in Women's 5000m

The other Indian in action on the day, Parul Chaudhary, finished a disappointing 17th in her heat to crash out of the Women's 5000m at the World Athletics Championships. She clocked 15:54.03.