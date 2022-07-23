2022 World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani finishes 7th in women's javelin throw

Annu Rani, on Saturday, finished seventh in the women's javelin throw final of the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 61.12m. This is the best-ever finish by an Indian woman javelin thrower in the World Championships for Annu Rani going past her own best of 8th placed finish in 2019 at Doha.

Annu Rani started off in a modest fashion with a throw of 56.18m in her first attempt. The 29-year-old improved it to 61.12m in her second to advance to the top 8, but failed to better it in her next four attempts.

Annu was placed sixth at the end of the first three throws, but an attempt of 61.26m by Latvia's Lina Muze in the fourth round pulled her down to seventh.

Annu Rani finishes 7⃣th in the women's Javelin Throw finals at the World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 61.12m.



Definite improvement from her eighth-placed finish last time around but still some way to go!



The Meerut girl capped off her campaign at the Hayward Field in Eugene without a single foul throw. Her series read 56.18m, 61.12m, 59.27m, 58.14m, 59.98m and 58.70m.

Reigning World Champion from Australia Kelsey Lee Barber defended her crown with a world lead throw of 66.91m, while Kara Winger of USA and Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi took second and third respectively.

Olympic Champion from China Shiying Liu had to settle just outside the podium positions.