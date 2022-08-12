Javelin World Champion Anderson Peters beaten up and thrown from a boat in Grenada

One of Neeraj Chopra's biggest competitors and the recently crowned javelin throw World Champion, Anderson Peters, has reportedly been beaten up and thrown from a boat in his country of Grenada.

As per reports, Peters had just returned to his home country after winning a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and was travelling to Harbour Master when the incident occoured.

Harbour Master is a pleasure boat owned by the Trinidad and Tobago Trade Minister's son.

A video, which has now went viral on social media, shows Peters being beaten by multiple men on the boat. As per a report in Trinidad and Tobago Newsday, the double World Champion was subsequently thrown overboard.





The Grenada police in a statement confirmed that they are investigating an incident involving Peters, who has sustained minor injuries.

The javelin thrower, who is a national icon in Grenada, had just returned to a rousing welcome which was attended by the country's Prime Minister.