World Athletics to trial a new format for long jump this season

World Athletics planned to trial a new format for long jump this year in an attempt to reduce the number of fouls in the competition.



The new format, where there will be a take-off zone instead of a take-off board, will be trialled at lower-level competitions this season.

World Athletics have reached the decision after analysing the data from last year's World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, where a third of attempts ended in no-jumps as competitors tried to push the limits of the board.

According to World Athletics, this fades the thrill of watching the event.

In a conversation on the Anything but Footy podcast, World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon said the new format will legalise all the jumps as long as the athletes take off from a new “jump zone”- the front of the take-off foot. The distance would then be measured from wherever that take-off occurred.

“We’ll measure from where the athlete takes off to where they land in the pit,” Ridgeon said. “That means every single jump counts. It adds to the jeopardy and drama in the competition," he added.

“We’ll spend this year testing it in real-life circumstances with very good athletes. If it doesn’t pass testing, we’ll never introduce it. At the same time we’re working out ways we can get instant results so you don’t have to wait 20-30 seconds before the result pops up," he remarked.

Plan draws flak

The proposal, however, drew flak as it could reduce the skill level of the athletes as they would no longer need to perfect the timing of their run-up.

Legendary Carl Lewis, reacting to Ridgeon's remarks, said in a social media post: “You’re supposed to wait until April 1st for April Fools jokes.”

He also alleged that by creating a new jump zone World Athletics will eliminate the most difficult skill from the event.

He added, “I guess it supports what I’ve been saying, that the long jump is the most difficult event in track and field. That would just eliminate the most difficult skill from the event. Just make the basket larger for free throws because so many people miss them. What do you think?”