Athletics

Beginning on March 18, the prestigious athletics event is scheduled to be held at Belgrade in Serbia.

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022: All you need to know, Indian squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Streaming
Indian athletes M Sreeshanakar, Dutee Chand and Tajinderpal Singh Toor to compete in the World Indoor Athletics Championships 2022

By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-03-14T16:42:34+05:30

The 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022, will be held 18-20 March at Belgrade, Serbia.

Known as the queen of sports, the mega athletics event will be held in the Stark Arena. a modern, multi-purpose hall for sports, culture and entertainment. World's top athletes will be competing for the title in a total of 26 events.

Here is everything you need to know about Belgrade 2022.

Indian Participants

Three Indian athletes will be representing the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, this year.

Men: Murali Sreeshankar in Long Jump, Tajinderpal Singh Toor in Shot Put.

Women: Dutee Chand in 60m.

Events Schedule

DAY 1 – March 18, 2022

Division

Event

Round

W

60 Metres Hurdles

Pentathlon

M

60 Metres

Heptathlon

W

60 Metres

Heats

M

Long Jump

Heptathlon

M

400 Metres

Heats

W

High Jump

Pentathlon

W

400 Metres

Heats

M

Shot Put

Heptathlon

M

Triple Jump

Final

W

1500 Metres

Heats

M

800 Metres

Heats

W

Shot Put

Pentathlon

M

3000 Metres

Heats

W

Long Jump

Pentathlon

W

60 Metres

Semi-final

W

400 Metres

Semi-final

W

Shot Put

Final

M

High Jump

Heptathlon

M

Long Jump

Final

M

400 Metres

Semi-final

W

800 Metres

Pentathlon

W

3000 Metres

Final

W

60 Metres

Final

DAY 2 – March 19, 2022

Division

Event

Round

M

60 Metres Hurdles

Heptathlon

W

60 Metres Hurdles

Heats

M

Pole Vault

Heptathlon

M

60 Metres

Heats

W

High Jump

Final

W

800 Metres

Heats

M

1500 Metres

Heats

W

Pole Vault

Final

W

60 Metres Hurdles

Semi-final

M

60 Metres

Semi-final

M

800 Metres

Final

M

1000 Metres

Heptathlon

M

Shot Put

Final

W

400 Metres

Final

M

400 Metres

Final

W

1500 Metres

Final

W

60 Metres Hurdles

Final

M

60 Metres

Final

DAY 3 – March 20, 2022

Division

Event

Round

M

60 Metres Hurdles

Heats

M

High Jump

Final

W

Triple Jump

Final

W

4 x 400 Metres Relay

Heats

M

4 x 400 Metres Relay

Heats

M

3000 Metres

Final

M

60 Metres Hurdles

Semi-final

M

Pole Vault

Final

W

Long Jump

Final

W

800 Metres

Final

M

1500 Metres

Final

M

60 Metres Hurdles

Final

W

4 x 400 Metres Relay

Final

M

4 x 400 Metres Relay

Final

Where to Watch

All the events of the World Athletics Indoor Championship 2022 will be live-streamed on the official World Athletics YouTube page.

