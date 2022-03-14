Athletics
World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022: All you need to know, Indian squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Streaming
Beginning on March 18, the prestigious athletics event is scheduled to be held at Belgrade in Serbia.
The 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022, will be held 18-20 March at Belgrade, Serbia.
Known as the queen of sports, the mega athletics event will be held in the Stark Arena. a modern, multi-purpose hall for sports, culture and entertainment. World's top athletes will be competing for the title in a total of 26 events.
Here is everything you need to know about Belgrade 2022.
Indian Participants
Three Indian athletes will be representing the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, this year.
Men: Murali Sreeshankar in Long Jump, Tajinderpal Singh Toor in Shot Put.
Women: Dutee Chand in 60m.
Events Schedule
|
DAY 1 – March 18, 2022
|
Division
|
Event
|
Round
|
W
|
60 Metres Hurdles
|
Pentathlon
|
M
|
60 Metres
|
Heptathlon
|
W
|
60 Metres
|
Heats
|
M
|
Long Jump
|
Heptathlon
|
M
|
400 Metres
|
Heats
|
W
|
High Jump
|
Pentathlon
|
W
|
400 Metres
|
Heats
|
M
|
Shot Put
|
Heptathlon
|
M
|
Triple Jump
|
Final
|
W
|
1500 Metres
|
Heats
|
M
|
800 Metres
|
Heats
|
W
|
Shot Put
|
Pentathlon
|
M
|
3000 Metres
|
Heats
|
W
|
Long Jump
|
Pentathlon
|
W
|
60 Metres
|
Semi-final
|
W
|
400 Metres
|
Semi-final
|
W
|
Shot Put
|
Final
|
M
|
High Jump
|
Heptathlon
|
M
|
Long Jump
|
Final
|
M
|
400 Metres
|
Semi-final
|
W
|
800 Metres
|
Pentathlon
|
W
|
3000 Metres
|
Final
|
W
|
60 Metres
|
Final
|
DAY 2 – March 19, 2022
|
Division
|
Event
|
Round
|
M
|
60 Metres Hurdles
|
Heptathlon
|
W
|
60 Metres Hurdles
|
Heats
|
M
|
Pole Vault
|
Heptathlon
|
M
|
60 Metres
|
Heats
|
W
|
High Jump
|
Final
|
W
|
800 Metres
|
Heats
|
M
|
1500 Metres
|
Heats
|
W
|
Pole Vault
|
Final
|
W
|
60 Metres Hurdles
|
Semi-final
|
M
|
60 Metres
|
Semi-final
|
M
|
800 Metres
|
Final
|
M
|
1000 Metres
|
Heptathlon
|
M
|
Shot Put
|
Final
|
W
|
400 Metres
|
Final
|
M
|
400 Metres
|
Final
|
W
|
1500 Metres
|
Final
|
W
|
60 Metres Hurdles
|
Final
|
M
|
60 Metres
|
Final
|
DAY 3 – March 20, 2022
|
Division
|
Event
|
Round
|
M
|
60 Metres Hurdles
|
Heats
|
M
|
High Jump
|
Final
|
W
|
Triple Jump
|
Final
|
W
|
4 x 400 Metres Relay
|
Heats
|
M
|
4 x 400 Metres Relay
|
Heats
|
M
|
3000 Metres
|
Final
|
M
|
60 Metres Hurdles
|
Semi-final
|
M
|
Pole Vault
|
Final
|
W
|
Long Jump
|
Final
|
W
|
800 Metres
|
Final
|
M
|
1500 Metres
|
Final
|
M
|
60 Metres Hurdles
|
Final
|
W
|
4 x 400 Metres Relay
|
Final
|
M
|
4 x 400 Metres Relay
|
Final
Where to Watch
All the events of the World Athletics Indoor Championship 2022 will be live-streamed on the official World Athletics YouTube page.