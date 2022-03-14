World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022: All you need to know, Indian squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Streaming

The 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022, will be held 18-20 March at Belgrade, Serbia.

Known as the queen of sports, the mega athletics event will be held in the Stark Arena. a modern, multi-purpose hall for sports, culture and entertainment. World's top athletes will be competing for the title in a total of 26 events.

Here is everything you need to know about Belgrade 2022.



Indian Participants

Three Indian athletes will be representing the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, this year.

Men: Murali Sreeshankar in Long Jump, Tajinderpal Singh Toor in Shot Put.

Women: Dutee Chand in 60m.

Twelve reigning individual Olympic champions are set to compete at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22.



See which athletes are on the entry lists 👇 #WorldIndoorChamps — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) March 13, 2022

Events Schedule



DAY 1 – March 18, 2022 Division Event Round W 60 Metres Hurdles Pentathlon M 60 Metres Heptathlon W 60 Metres Heats M Long Jump Heptathlon M 400 Metres Heats W High Jump Pentathlon W 400 Metres Heats M Shot Put Heptathlon M Triple Jump Final W 1500 Metres Heats M 800 Metres Heats W Shot Put Pentathlon M 3000 Metres Heats W Long Jump Pentathlon W 60 Metres Semi-final W 400 Metres Semi-final W Shot Put Final M High Jump Heptathlon M Long Jump Final M 400 Metres Semi-final W 800 Metres Pentathlon W 3000 Metres Final W 60 Metres Final DAY 2 – March 19, 2022 Division Event Round M 60 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon W 60 Metres Hurdles Heats M Pole Vault Heptathlon M 60 Metres Heats W High Jump Final W 800 Metres Heats M 1500 Metres Heats W Pole Vault Final W 60 Metres Hurdles Semi-final M 60 Metres Semi-final M 800 Metres Final M 1000 Metres Heptathlon M Shot Put Final W 400 Metres Final M 400 Metres Final W 1500 Metres Final W 60 Metres Hurdles Final M 60 Metres Final DAY 3 – March 20, 2022 Division Event Round M 60 Metres Hurdles Heats M High Jump Final W Triple Jump Final W 4 x 400 Metres Relay Heats M 4 x 400 Metres Relay Heats M 3000 Metres Final M 60 Metres Hurdles Semi-final M Pole Vault Final W Long Jump Final W 800 Metres Final M 1500 Metres Final M 60 Metres Hurdles Final W 4 x 400 Metres Relay Final M 4 x 400 Metres Relay Final

Where to Watch

All the events of the World Athletics Indoor Championship 2022 will be live-streamed on the official World Athletics YouTube page.