World Athletics C'ships 2023: Three Indians qualify for Javelin Throw final

In a historic moment, three Indian javelin throwers qualified for the final of Javelin Throw at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

Led by the Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, World Championships debutants DP Manu and Kishore Kumar Jena also secured the spot in the Javelin Throw final scheduled for Sunday.

Olympic champion Neeraj and Manu were grouped together in Group A.

All 3⃣ Indians — Neeraj Chopra (88.77m; 1st overall), DP Manu (81.31m; 6th overall) and Kishore Jena (80.55m; 9th overall) — qualify for Javelin Throw Finals on 27 August! ✨#Budapest2023 | #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/0WOgB8ybfr — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 25, 2023

Neeraj just took one throw of 88.77m to breach the qualification mark of 83m and book his berth for the final on Sunday. He also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics with his season-best throw.



While Neeraj made it look easy, DP Manu started with a throw of 78.10m and bettered it with a throw of 81.31m in his second attempt. His throw in the second attempt saw him through to the final as he finished sixth overall across both groups.

Playing his first competition outside Asia, Kishore Kumar Jena was in Group B of qualification with the likes of Jakub Vadljech and Arshad Nadeem. Jena started with a throw of 80.55m and it was good enough for him to secure his berth in the final.

He finished 9th overall across two groups.

This is the first instance when three Indian athletes will be competing for the podium in an event at the World Championships. In the 2022 World Championships, Rohit Yadav and Neeraj Chopra competed in the final of the Javelin throw with Neeraj winning silver medal and Rohit finishing 10th overall.

World Champion Andersen Peters out, Arshad Nadeem makes a comeback

Among other throwers, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem made a comeback from injury with a throw of 86.79m in Group B and qualified for the final.

Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic recorded 83.50m to become the third athlete to breach the qualification mark after Neeraj and Arshad.

Current World Champion Andersen Peters of Grenada only managed to throw 78.49m meaning that a new world champion will be crowned on Sunday.