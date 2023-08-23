World Athletics C'ships 2023: Jeswin Aldrin qualifies for final

Jeswin Aldrin made it to the Men's Long Jump final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships with a best jump of 8.00m in the qualifying rounds in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

Jeswin had the 12th best jump across both 'A' and 'B' groups, making it through to the final as the last qualifier. Those who touched the automatic qualification mark of 8.15m would enter the final or the best 12 jumpers would get into the final.

Jeswin registered only one legal jump on the day, which was just about enough to get him into the final.

A great start for Jeswin Aldrin at the #WACBudapest23. He leaps 8.00m in his first attempt and sits second in Group B. 👀The automatic qualification mark is 8.15m. #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/l1Jki39zUj — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) August 23, 2023

The other Indian in the fray, M Sreeshankar, had a sub-par day, finishing 22nd with a best jump of 7.44m.

Jeswin is the only Indian athlete to have made it to the final of an event at the 2023 World Athletics Championships so far.

Jeswin's long jump final will be on Thursday.

List of Long Jumpers qualified for 2023 World Athletics Championships final