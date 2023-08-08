World Athletics Championships 2023: Neeraj Chopra to lead 28-member Indian contingent

Olympic gold medalist and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, will lead the country’s challenge at the World Athletics Championships from August 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary. India will send a 28-member contingent to the prestigious event. Last year 21 Indian athletes participated in World Athletics Championships held in Oregon, United States.

Chopra, the Tokyo Olympics javelin gold medallist, won silver at the last World Championships in Eugene, US, last year. Now, Reigning Diamond League champion is seeking to clinch a gold medal in Budapest. Kishore Jena will be one of three Indian male javelin throwers at the event alongside Neeraj Chopra and DP Manu. Rohit Yadav, who has also qualified, will miss out due to a long-term injury.

Some leading Indian names will not be on the plane to Budapest. Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who holds the Asian record in shot put, will miss the event as he is recovering from a groin injury sustained during the Asian Championships in July.

Some others want to concentrate on the Asian Games (September 23 to October 8) in Hangzhou, China. National record holder high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, 800m runner K M Chanda, and 20km race walker Priyanka Goswami (also a national record holder) have also decided to skip the World Championships as they wanted to focus on the Asian Games.

In history, India has only managed to win two medals at this prestigious competition - Neeraj Chopra's silver medal in men's javelin in 2022 and Anju Bobby George's iconic bronze medal in women's long jump back in 2003.

Indian Team

Women:

1. Jyothi Yarraji (100m Hurdles)

2. Parul Chaudhary (3000m Steeplechase)

3.Shaili Singh (Long Jump)

4. Annu Rani (Javelin Throw)

5. Bhawna Jat (20km Race Walk)

Men:

1. Krishan Kumar (800m)

2. Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m)

3. Santhosh Kumar Tamilarnsan (400m Hurdles)

4. Avinash Mukund Sable (3000m Steeplechase)

5. Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump)

6. Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump)

7. M Sreeshankar (Long Jump)

8. Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump)

9. Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple Jump)

10. Eldhose Paul (Triple Jump)

11. Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw)

12. DP Manu (Javelin Throw)

13. Kishore Kumar Jena (Javelin Throw)

14. Akashdeep Singh (20km Race Walk)

15. Vikash Singh (20km Race Walk)

16. Paramjeet Singh (20km Race Walk)

17. Ram Baboo (35km Race Walk)

18. Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Anas, Rajesh Ramesh, Anil Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian (Men's 4x400m Relay)