World Athletics Championships 2022: India finishes with best-ever showing in the competition's history

While Neeraj Chopra's victory clad in silver certainly steals the show and hogs the limelight, credit should be given where it's due to the other five athletes who made it to the finals of the World Athletics Championships 2022.



Apart from Chopra, there was Annu Rani (Javelin Throw), Rohit Yadav (Javelin Throw), Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump), Eldhose Paul (Triple Jump), and Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase). India had three finalists in 2015 and 2019, these were the best ever in the competition's history. In terms of medal wins too, the only medal (a bronze by Anju Bobby George) came in 2003. Annu Rani bettered her 8th placed finish in the 2019 edition after moving up a place this year, after she finished 7th with a best throw of 61.12m. In the men's final, Yadav finished at 10th place with 78.72m being his highest on his WAC debut. And, Neeraj once again finished with a podium finish, thereby ending a 19-year-drought since India won its first at the Worlds.

Annu finishes her campaign at the Worlds with a best throw of 61.12m (7th pos.) in women's javelin throw final; her second successive World Championships final.



📸

Eldhose's feat of reaching the Triple Jump final was alone noteworthy as he was the first Indian to do so at the WAC, that too on his debut at the Worlds. While he couldn't better his Personal Best of 16.99m, Paul finished 9th with 16.79m distance being his longest.

Long Jumper Sreeshankar failed to impress in the final with a disappointing 7.96m, as compared to his PB of 8.36m, a distance which eventually won China's Jianan Wang the gold at the Worlds. However, Sreeshankar's 7th position finish places him right behind Chopra as the second-best placed Indian athlete in the 2022 edition.

Youngsters Rohit Yadav (men's Javelin Throw) & Eldhose Paul (men's Triple Jump) makes India proud.



In their first ever World Athletics Championships

appearance Rohit finished 10th with 78.72m & Paul 9th with a jump of 16.79m



Well done boys!