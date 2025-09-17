World Athletics C'ships 2025 LIVE: Neeraj, Animesh, and other Indians in action - Updates, Results, Blog

World Athletics Championships 2025: It’s that middle-of-the-week excitement for Indian athletics fans at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo!

As many as seven Indian athletes will be in action across triple jump, javelin throw, and the 200m sprint, making it one of the most action-packed days for India.

The reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav have drawn in qualification A while Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh will be in action in B qualification.

Animesh will be in action in 200m in Heat 3. Abdulla Aboobacker (Group A) and Praveen Chithravel (Group B) will compete in Triple Jump.

Here’s the schedule:

Triple Jump (3:35 PM): Abdulla Aboobacker (Group A) and Praveen Chithravel (Group B)

Javelin Throw

Group A (3:40 PM): Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav;

Group B (5:15 PM): Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav.

200m (4:45 PM): Animesh Kujur (Heat 3).

Stay Tuned as we bring you LIVE action from Tokyo.

LIVE: