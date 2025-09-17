Athletics
World Athletics C'ships 2025 LIVE: Neeraj, Animesh, and other Indians in action - Updates, Results, Blog
Catch Live updates as seven Indian athletes will be in action across triple jump, javelin throw, and the 200m sprint in Tokyo.
World Athletics Championships 2025: It’s that middle-of-the-week excitement for Indian athletics fans at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo!
As many as seven Indian athletes will be in action across triple jump, javelin throw, and the 200m sprint, making it one of the most action-packed days for India.
The reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav have drawn in qualification A while Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh will be in action in B qualification.
Animesh will be in action in 200m in Heat 3. Abdulla Aboobacker (Group A) and Praveen Chithravel (Group B) will compete in Triple Jump.
Here’s the schedule:
Triple Jump (3:35 PM): Abdulla Aboobacker (Group A) and Praveen Chithravel (Group B)
Javelin Throw
Group A (3:40 PM): Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav;
Group B (5:15 PM): Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav.
200m (4:45 PM): Animesh Kujur (Heat 3).
Stay Tuned as we bring you LIVE action from Tokyo.
LIVE:
Live Updates
- 17 Sep 2025 11:13 AM GMT
Top Throws in Javelin Qualification – Group A
Top Throws in Javelin Qualification – Group A so far
Julian Weber - 87.21m
Dawid Wegner - 84.85m
Neeraj Chopra - 84.85m
Sachin Yadav - 83.67m (sixth place).
Top 12 throwers from two groups will qualify for the final scheduled for Thursday at 3:30PM. Will Sachin make the final will depend on how throwers perform in Group B. Till then let's wait and watch.
Group B throwers will be in action in a short while.
- 17 Sep 2025 10:53 AM GMT
Here's how our Triple jumpers fared so far:
Abdulla Aboobacker: Fouls both his attempts.
Praveen Chithravel: 16.38m in his second attempt.
The automatic qualification mark is 17.10m.
- 17 Sep 2025 10:44 AM GMT
Sachin's 2nd attepmt 83.67m
Sachin Yadav throws 83.67m on his second attempt. A huge improvement from his first throw of 80.16m. Top 12 throwers or those who cross 84.50m from Group A and Group B will qualify.
One last throw remaining fro Sachin!
- 17 Sep 2025 10:36 AM GMT
Last edition, India had three finalists in men’s javelin. At Tokyo, we are chasing a historic four!
- 17 Sep 2025 10:29 AM GMT
Julian Weber qualifies in second throw!
Germany's Julian Weber threw a massive 87.21m, topping Group A.