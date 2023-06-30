World Athletics Championships 2023: Indian athletes who are in race to qualify

As many as 24 Indian athletes are currently set to qualify for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary from 19 August to 27 August, 2023.

This would be the best ever representation in this elite Athletics event. There was a contingent of 23 Indian athletes that competed at the 2022 Eugene World Athletics Championships last year.

In history, India has only managed to win two medals at this prestigious competition - Neeraj Chopra's silver medal in men's javelin in 2022 and Anju Bobby George's iconic bronze medal in women's long jump back in 2003. Could a historic maiden gold medal be on the cards this time around?

There are majorly two ways in which athletes qualify for the Worlds - by meeting entry standards or by their world rankings at a cut off-date (31 July, 2023 for this year). There are also wildcard entries, like Neeraj Chopra, who has qualified by winning the 2022 Diamond League.

Here's a breakdown of where Indian athletes stand in the race to Budapest:

11 athletes have already qualified for 2023 World Athletics Championships either by meeting the Entry Standards, World Rankings (35km Racewalk) or by getting Wild Card: Neeraj Chopra (Men's javelin throw), Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m steeplechase), Jeswin Aldrin (Men's long jump), M Sreeshankar (Men's long jump), Praveen Chithravel (Men's triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's shot put), Akshdeep Singh (Men's 20km race walk), Vikash Singh (Men's 20km race walk), Paramjeet Bisht (Men's 20km race walk), Ram Baboo (Men's 35km race walk), Priyanka Goswami (Women's 20km race walk)

13 Indian athletes who are set to qualify for 2023 World Athletics Championships based on their current World Rankings: Jyothi Yarraji (Women's 110m Hurdles), Vithya Ramraj (Women's 400m Hurdles), Parul Chaudhary (Women's 3000m Steeplechase), Shaili Singh (Women's Long Jump), Bhawna Jat (Women's 20km Racewalk), Santosh Kumar Tamilsaran (Men's 400m Hurdles), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Men's High Jump), Tejaswin Shankar (Men's High Jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's Triple Jump), Eldhouse Paul (Men's Triple Jump), Rohit Yadav (Men's Javelin Throw), DP Manu (Men's Javelin Throw), Kishore Jena (Men's Javelin Throw)

2 Indian athletes who are just out of reach based on their current World Rankings: KM Chanda (Women's 800m), Krishna Kumar (Men's 800m)

—————————————————————————————————————————————

World Athletics Championship Qualification Process

Athletes can qualify for the World Athletics Championship via four potential routes, though most qualify through the first two mentioned here:

1) Meeting the entry standards for the particular discipline. 2) World Rankings (till 30th July, 2023, except Marathon and 35km Racewalking). 3) By virtue of finishing positions at designated area competitions. 4) Wild Card Entry (Reigning World Outdoor Champion, Winner of the Diamond League, Continental Champion, Leader of the Hammer Throw 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour, World Race Walking Tour or the World Combined Events Tour)

For each discipline, there can be a maximum of three athletes (and a reserve) per nation. Whereas if one of the entries is a Wild Card entry, there can be a maximum of four athletes (and a reserve) per nation.

—————————————————————————————————————————————

11 Athletes who have qualified for 2023 World Athletics Championships either by meeting the Entry Standards, World Rankings (35km Racewalk) or by getting Wild Card:

WOMEN’S 20km RACE WALK

Priyanka Goswami - entry standard 1:29:20

MEN'S 3000m STEEPLECHASE RACE

Avinash Sable - entry standard 8:15:00

MEN’S LONG JUMP

Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar - entry standard 8.25m

MEN’S SHOT PUT

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - entry standard 21.40m

MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP

Pravin Chitravel - entry standard 17.20m

MEN’S JAVELIN THROW

Neeraj Chopra - Wild Card

MEN’S 20km RACE WALK

Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht - entry standard 1:20:10

MEN’S 35km RACE WALK

Ram Baboo - Qualified by World Rankings

—————————————————————————————————————————————

13 Athletes who are in race to qualify for 2023 World Athletics Championships by World Rankings:

WOMEN’S 110m HURDLES

Jyothi Yarraji - Quota Place 31

Total Entries: 40

WOMEN’S 400m HURDLES

Vithya Ramraj - Quota Place 37

Total Entries: 40

WOMEN’S 3000m STEEPLECHASE RACE

Parul Chaudhary - Quota Place 23

Total Entries: 36

WOMEN’S LONG JUMP

Shaili Singh - Quota Place 29

Total Entries: 36

WOMEN’S 20km RACE WALK

Bhawna Jat - Quota Place 46

Total Entries: 50

MEN’S 400m HURDLES

Santosh Kumar Tamilsaran - Quota Place 38

Total Entries: 40

MEN’S HIGH JUMP

Sarvesh Anil Kushare - Quota Place 28

Tejaswin Shankar - Quota Place 30

Total Entries: 36

MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP

Abdulla Aboobacker - Quota Place 15

Eldhouse Paul - Quota Place 25

Total Entries: 36

MEN’S JAVELIN THROW

Rohit Yadav - Quota Place 16

DP Manu - Quota Place 17

Kishore Jena - Quota Place 31

Total Entries: 36

—————————————————————————————————————————————

POTENTIAL LATE ADDITIONS

The 800m runners can potentially punch their tickets to Budapest if their world rankings improve by the end of July.

WOMEN'S 800m

KM Chanda - Quota Place 60

Total Entries: 56

MEN'S 800m

Krishna Kumar - Quota Place 59

Total Entries: 56