Neeraj Chopra will headline the Indian contingent at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. The championships will begin on August 19 and will end on August 27.

India have won only two medals in the history of the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj Chopra, in 2022 Eugene, became the first Indian to win a silver medal. Earlier, in 2003, Anju Bobby George made history by winning the first-ever medal for India in the Championships, competing in Women's Long Jump.

India had a total of 23 athletes compete at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene last year.

Indians who have qualified for World Athletics Championships 2023

Neeraj Chopra (Men's javelin throw)

Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m steeplechase)

Jeswin Aldrin (Men's long jump)

M Sreeshankar (Men's long jump)

Praveen Chithravel (Men's triple jump)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's shot put)

Akshdeep Singh (Men's 20km race walk)

Vikash Singh (Men's 20km race walk)

Paramjeet Bisht (Men's 20km race walk)

Ram Baboo (Men's 35km race walk)

Priyanka Goswami (Women's 20km race walk)

World Athletics Championships 2023 Qualification process

The top-ranked Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualified for the tournament last year in the Lausanne Diamond League, where he met the cut-off of 85.20m with a throw of 89.08m. The Olympic champion, who is yet to recover from muscle strain, is expected to make his return for the Diamond League in Lausanne on June 30. The 24-year-old had earlier missed out on FBK Games and Paavo Nurmi Games due to injury. The Indian star began 2023 on a bright note after clinching the top spot at the Doha Diamond League. However, since then, he hasn't participated in any of the meets due to injury.

Ram Baboo, who broke the national men’s 35 kilometre race walk record in a time of 2:29:56 in March, was the first Indian athlete to qualify for the World Athletics Championships via the world ranking route earlier this year.

Ace Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar booked his berth at the 2023 World Athletics Championships with a personal best leap of 8.41m at 2023 National Inter-State Athletics Championships, the qualification standard for which stood at 8.25m.

Athletes and teams can qualify for World Athletics Championships in three ways. They can qualify by meeting the qualifying cut-offs at a sanctioned event within a specified qualification window. Athletes can make the cut through world rankings, as it stands at the end of the qualification period and they can also qualify through finishing positions at particular events over the course of the qualification window.

Each country can send a maximum of three qualified athletes - one qualified team in case of relay teams – per event at the World Athletics Championships 2023.