Kishore Jena, Shaili Singh sneak into World Athletics C'ships - Full List of Indians who qualified

Javelin thrower Kishore Jena and long jumper Shaili Singh are among those to make it to the final list of athletes qualified for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary from 19 August to 27 August, 2023, according to the Road to Budapest rankings updated on Wednesday.

Kishore Jena will be one of three Indian male javelin throwers at the event alongside Neeraj Chopra and DP Manu. Rohit Yadav, who has also qualified, will miss out due to a long-term injury.

A total of 27 Indian athletes and a men's relay team have qualified for the 2023 WAC. This is the best ever representation in this elite Athletics event. There was a contingent of 23 Indian athletes that competed at the 2022 Eugene World Athletics Championships last year.

Jyothi Yarraji, KM Chanda, Parul Choudhary, Shaili Singh, Annu Rani, Bhawana Jat, Krishan Kumar, Ajay Kumar Saroj, Santhosh Kumar, Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, Abdulla Aboobacker, DP Manu, Rohit Yadav, Kishore Jena and Eldhose Paul are those to have made it to the 2023 WAC on the basis of rankings, the period of consideration for which ended on July 31, 2023.

Many others have qualified on the basis of meeting entry standards and wildcard entries.

In history, India has only managed to win two medals at this prestigious competition - Neeraj Chopra's silver medal in men's javelin in 2022 and Anju Bobby George's iconic bronze medal in women's long jump back in 2003.

Full List of Indians in 2023 World Athletics Championships

Men



1. Krishan Kumar (Men 800m)

2. Ajay Kumar Saroj (Men 1500m - Qualified as Area Champion)

3. T Santosh Kumar (Men 400m Hurdles)

4. Avinash Sable# (Men 3000m Steeplechase)

5. Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Men High Jump)

6. Tejaswin Shankar (Men High Jump)

7. Jeswin Aldrin# (Men Long Jump)

8. Murali Sreeshankar# (Men Long Jump)

9. Praveen Chithravel# (Men Triple Jump)

10. Abdulla Aboobacker (Men Triple Jump)

11. Eldhose Paul (Men Triple Jump)

12. Tajinderpal Singh Toor# (Men Shot Put)

13. Neeraj Chopra (Men Javelin Throw - 2022 DIamond League Winner)

14. Manu DP (Men Javelin Throw)

15. Rohit Yadav* (Men Javelin Throw)

16. Kishore Jena (Men Javelin Throw)

17. Akashdeep Singh# (Men 20km Race Walk)

18. Vikash Singh# (Men 20km Race Walk)

19. Paramjeet Singh Bisht# (Men 20km Race Walk)

20. Ram Baboo (Men 35km Race Walk)

21. Men's 4*400 Relay Team

Women

1. KM Chanda (Women 800m)

2. Jyothi Yarraji (Women 100m Hurdles)

3. Parul Chaudhary (Women 3000m Steeplechase)

4. Shaili Singh (Women Long Jump

5. Annu Rani (Women Javelin Throw

6. Priyanka Goswami# (Women 20km Race Walk)

7. Bhawna Jat (Women 20km Race Walk)

(# = Qualified by Entry Standard, * = Injured)